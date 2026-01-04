Ryan Day Loses OSU QB to 9-Win ACC Team

It had been nearly three years since QB Lincoln Kienholz waited patiently for the starting gig. However, with a stacked QB room, that opportunity remained evasive. Now, looking for greener pastures, the former five-star recruit has finally found a new home.

On Saturday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Lincoln Kienholz has committed to the Louisville Cardinals. Within twenty hours of entering the transfer portal, he is already headed to HC Jeff Brohm’s program.

Lincoln’s decision to transfer never really came off as a surprise. OSU’s QB room is as stacked as it can get. Fall camp already saw him face off against Julian Sayin for the QB1 gig, but he eventually was edged out. When Coach Day announced his QB1 decision, Kienholz was also promised playing time. As the weeks progressed, the Buckeyes remained undefeated, up until the Big Ten title game.

Kienholz saw limited reps throughout the season. Yet, even in those 14 throws, he promised potential. With 11 completions, he scored three touchdowns. However, given the intense competition raging in Columbus. It was highly unlikely, he would have advanced further in his role.

Sayin, a redshirt freshman, has four years of eligibility left, and he is not going anywhere so far. Next, we have freshman Tavien St. Clair, a former five-star QB, aiming to make it big at Columbus. Besides these two promising quarterbacks, Ryan Day has welcomed Luke Fahey in the upcoming class. And it couldn’t be more obvious that it was time, Lincoln explored new opportunities.

As a former five-star quarterback, he had turned down the Washington Huskies to make plays under Ryan Day’s watchful eyes. For over three years, he sat behind Will Howard and Julian Sayin, waiting for more playing time. But with limited opportunities, it was high time he took a step forward. After having lengthy discussions with HC Ryan Day, he decided to head towards the portal.

“I’ve definitely had conversations,” Lincoln Kienholz said on Cotton Bowl media day. “I’m not 100% sure, but my goal is to go to the NFL, and in order to do that, you gotta play. So I’ve had conversations with Coach Day and also with Coach Fessler a little bit about it.”

The South Dakota native may not have experienced a major boost during his tenure at Columbus. But, developing at OSU, the NFL pipeline was worth it. He did not play reps as the starting quarterback, but he will surely carry all his learnings with him to the Cardinals.

“It’s been a blessing the past three years just to learn under him, learn his scheme and learn his offense,” Kienholz said. “It’s going to help me for my career.”

Bidding adieu, QB Tavien St. Clair had a heartwarming message for him. “Love always, bro, go be great!” he penned, wishing him the best for his future endeavors.

Can Lincoln Kienholz earn the QB1 gig?

With two years of his eligibility intact, Lincoln Kienholz will be gunning for the starting role. And Jeff Brohm’s program might help him achieve that goal. The Cardinals concluded their 2025 season on a positive note, 9-4. However, the roster couldn’t escape a mass exodus. About 18 scholarship players have entered the portal, putting Jeff Brohm and the staff scrambling to replenish those depleted ranks.

Among the worst-hit positions has been on the QB front. Starter Miller Moss has exhausted his eligibility. To add to the woes, Deuce Adams and Brady Allen have entered the portal. Mason Mims soon followed suit, leaving true freshman Briggs Cherry as the only scholarship QB on the roster.

Given that, Cherry will need to work on his development transitioning from high school to collegiate football, Lincoln Kienholz has a legit shot at becoming the primary signal caller.