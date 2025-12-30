Lincoln Kienholz Makes Feelings on Julian Sayin Very Clear After Breaking Silence on OSU Exit Plans

While battling for a starting job, you’d expect Lincoln Kienholz to trash-talk Julian Sayin. However, Kienholz quickly turned the script of rivalry into respect, making his stance clear after the sophomore QB’s marvelous regular season performance.

“Yeah, it’s been super special just seeing him develop throughout the year and just how hardworking he is,” Kienholz said about Sayin on the December 29th episode of the Eleven Warriors. “I mean, just throughout a weekly game plan. I mean, just him coming in, just watching film, knowing the game plan cold, knowing their defense cold. It’s special.”

For a moment, comments like this make you forget that these two were battling for the same job not long ago. That QB competition was one of the biggest offseason storylines in Columbus. Ohio State was fresh off a national title with Will Howard. And once he left for the NFL, handing over the keys wasn’t going to be automatic. Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz split first-team reps throughout camp, with Ryan Day and QB coach Billy Fessler putting them under the microscope, especially on third downs and in the red zone.

They went head-to-head in scrimmages and live drills, including Student Appreciation Day and the Special Skills Football Invitational. Sayin earned praise for his accuracy, quick reads, and command of the offense. On the other hand, Kienholz stood out for his athleticism, dual-threat ability, and steady improvement. At one point, he was even considered the more consistent option day to day. In the end, Day said Sayin “separated himself” during the final week of fall camp. The decision became official on August 18, 2025. And guess what? It paid off.

Ohio State rolled to a 12–1 record and locked up a top-four CFP spot. Sayin went on to make history. He completed 78.4% of his passes, the highest single-season mark college football has ever seen, breaking Bo Nix’s previous record. He led the FBS in passer efficiency, stood fourth in Heisman voting, and took home Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. Big moments never rattled him, either, like the four touchdowns against Wisconsin.

Sayin did hit a rough patch in The Game with a very ugly interception. But he didn’t let it snowball. The 20-year-old bounced right back, throwing three touchdown passes against Michigan and leading Ohio State to a win that snapped a long losing streak.

It goes without saying that Julian Sayin fully repaid Ryan Day’s trust in him. With a season like this, he’s almost certain to be named the starter again next year. That naturally leads to the big question: where does that leave Lincoln Kienholz?

Lincoln Kienholz’s probable exit from Columbus

Lincoln Kienholz has been with Ohio State for the past three seasons, and he’ll stay locked in with the Buckeyes through their playoff run. After that, his future is very much up in the air. He’s weighing his options and could enter the transfer portal once the season ends. Kienholz has made it clear his ultimate goal is the NFL, and to get there, he needs real game reps. But it’s something he just hasn’t had in Columbus.

In three seasons, Kienholz has appeared in only 10 games. His lone stretch of meaningful action came in the 2023 Cotton Bowl after Devin Brown went down. In that game against Missouri, he completed 6 of 18 passes for 86 yards just to fall short by 14–3. Until 2025, that was basically it. This season, he saw the field in six games, mostly in situational packages that leaned on his athleticism and running ability.

He’s spoken positively about his time at Ohio State and believes the coaching staff helped him level up his game. Still, at this stage, playing time matters, and that’s driving his decision-making.

“I’ve definitely had conversations. I’m not 100% sure, but my goal is to go to the NFL, and in order to do that, you’ve got to play,” Kienholz said. “I’ve had conversations with Coach Day, and also with Coach Fessler, a little bit about it.”

If Kienholz does hit the portal, interest won’t be an issue. He was once committed to Washington before flipping late in the process. He pledged to the Huskies in June 2022, decommitted in December, and quickly committed to Ohio State. Now, he may be looking for a fresh start where opportunity is easier to come by.