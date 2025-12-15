Ohio State QB Named Transfer Portal Target for Mike Norvell at FSU

The QB1 battle at Ohio State was intense, but Julian Sayin ran with it and ended up being a Heisman finalist. With a starting job now seemingly blocked, Lincoln Kienholz is heading towards the portal. His next opportunity could lie in Tallahassee, where Florida State’s Mike Norvell is actively scouting for his next signal-caller.

“Lincoln Kienholz couldn’t break through as Ohio State’s starter as he was jumped by true freshman (and Heisman finalist) Julian Sayin,” 247 Sports’ analyst Brenden Sonnone stated. “He’s bulked up during his time in Columbus, adding about 30 pounds. Kienholz uses it well as a power runner. He puts nice zip on the ball, but displayed inaccuracy while on the run. Kienholz is still a work in progress, given the lack of in-game experience.”

With Florida State’s Mike Norvell likely losing his QB1, Thomas Castellanos, Lincoln could appear as a potential replacement. Currently, Castellanos has sought legal help after the NCAA denied his appeal for another year of eligibility. Meanwhile, the court battle continues, Norvell is expected to pluck his next QB from the portal. And Lincoln might become his next quarterback.

A former four-star recruit from high school, he was the No. 15 QB in the Class of 2023. Picking the Buckeyes over Kalen DeBoer led Washington; he was resolute to make it big. Sitting behind Will Howard, Devin Brown, and Julian Sayin, he worked on his development. In 2024, he bulked up to 212 pounds from 185, adding nearly 30 pounds. However, that patience hasn’t translated into fruitful opportunities for him.

When Will Howard left for the 2025 Draft, Lincoln chose to stick with the Buckeyes, competing for the starting gig. However, things didn’t really work out the way he had hoped. Now with Sayin leading the QB room, head coach Ryan Day also has a blue-chip freshman in Tavien St. Clair and will soon welcome 2026 QB Luke Fajey to the locker room. Naturally, being part of an already stacked QB room, Kienholz will struggle to find playing time. Not that he hasn’t.

“He knows in his heart he’s going to play this year,” Ryan Day stated after announcing Julian Sayin as the starter. “And so he’s going to prepare to play in the first game, and we know it’s a long season. He’s a competitor.”

Appearing in six games, he played barely 14 snaps. But his accuracy and run game turned those 11 completions into three touchdowns. And Norvell might be chasing that accuracy and arm strength. As of now, Lincoln hasn’t fanned speculations about him entering the portal. And Norvell? He is keeping his options open.

Mike Norvell can poach another QB1

FSU’s QB chart boasts three quarterbacks behind Thomas Castellanos. But more names have popped up on the Seminoles’ potential QB list. For the third straight year, the FSU Seminoles are expected to try to find a starting quarterback in the transfer portal. As Brenden Sonnone shares, Kansas State’s Avery Johnson, Cincinnati’s Brenden Sorsby, and Houston’s Connor Weigman are names to keep a tab on.

Except for their goated season opener win against Alabama, the Seminoles struggled to keep their boat afloat. Clutching a 5-7 record, head coach Norvell will be looking forward to injecting some fresh talent from the portal. Presently, Castellanos’ situation is uncertain, and Norvell is gearing up for Plan B.

“Tommy’s situation is unique to itself,” he said on Castellanos’ eligibility. “We’re going to move forward for what we believe is best for the competitive aspect of our quarterback position. I’m excited about the guys we have. I think that they’ve all shown flashes and moments.”

But there is another big target heading to FSU — Quarterback DJ Lagway. The five-star recruit spent two seasons in Gainesville under Billy Napier, but will not be staying with Jon Sumrall. Now, will Norvell target Ryan Day’s Lincoln Kienholz? Or move to Lagway? It will be interesting to note how it pans out on January 2, 2026.