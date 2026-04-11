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Lincoln Kienholz’s Louisville Future Clarified as Jeff Brohm Addresses His OSU Past

Isha

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Apr 11, 2026 | 4:35 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Lincoln Kienholz’s Louisville Future Clarified as Jeff Brohm Addresses His OSU Past

Isha

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Apr 11, 2026 | 4:35 PM EDT

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Jeff Brohm wasn’t just looking for another arm in the transfer portal; he was hunting for a quarterback with something to prove. That hunt ended with former Ohio State signal-caller Lincoln Kienholz. In his remarks after a spring practice, Brohm explained the reason for his relentless pursuit of the quarterback.

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“We like getting quarterbacks that have an element of hunger and are out to prove themselves,” Brohm said.

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Kienholz played three seasons with the Buckeyes before entering the transfer portal in January 2026. Last season, he lost the QB battle to Julian Sayin and served as the backup. The quarterback featured in seven games last season, completing 11 of 14 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, and rushing for 66 yards and 2 scores on 11 carries. The limited game time meant that he couldn’t realize his ultimate dream at Columbus.

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“My goal is to go to the NFL, and to do that, you’ve got to play,” Kienholz said. “I’ve had conversations with Coach Day and also with Coach Fessler a little about it.”

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Despite his departure, Kienholz earned high praise from former coach Ryan Day. That drive, combined with his two years of eligibility, made him a prime target for Louisville, where he is now positioned to start after becoming the first transfer to join the Cardinals amidst 21 portal defections.

“Lincoln’s definitely in that position where he’s paid his dues, sat behind somebody, learned and absorbed information, and now he knows it’s time to go out and show what he’s all about,” Brohm said. “And you throw in that aspect with the fact that he’s got a good arm, and he’s really athletic. He can do a great job for us.”

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Lincoln Kienholz entered college football as a highly touted recruit, ranked No. 194 overall in the Class of 2023. He ultimately committed to Ohio State, choosing them over offers from Illinois, Kansas State, and Pittsburgh. The youngster had a promising start, but Brohm’s enthusiasm will help him take one step closer to his dream. 

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“I liked the fact that he was finally wanting to go somewhere, improve himself, and get on the field. Being at a good program like he was, learning and practicing against good competition every day, and preparing to go against good teams is a plus. He didn’t play as much as some others, but we still think he has a ton of potential and now has an opportunity to showcase it.”

Louisville can surprise the ACC next season

Entering his 4th season with the Cardinals, Brohm is ready to take over this season with a 9-4 record in 2025, highlighted by a 27-22 victory over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The team has decided to open the last five practices to fans before their annual spring game on April 17.

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Their class ranking was 5th, with 32 new faces joining the team. Alongside Kienholz, Marquise Davis also committed to the Cardinals. The former Missouri running back rushed for 200 yards and had two touchdowns on 34 carries. Most of this came in Missouri’s 52-10 win against Louisiana, with Davis rushing for 113 yards and a score on 20 attempts.

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Ahead of the 2026 season, the Cardinals are ranked #14 in ESPN’s way-too-early Top 25. Analysts like Josh Pate think that Brohm’s team can catch the rest of the ACC by surprise. The confidence stems from offensive weapons that include the likes of running back Isaac Brown, WRs Tre Richardson and Lawayne McCoy, and TE Brody Foley.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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