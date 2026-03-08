Jedd Fisch Uses NFL Influence to Edge Out Michigan for UW Priority

When two college football giants like Washington and Michigan battle for a top recruit, what’s the one factor that can tip the scales? IOL Lincoln Mageo, ranked No. 15 nationally in his position and a top 35 prospect out of California, included the Huskies and the Wolverines in his final seven. What eventually may end up helping is the terminology used in 16 different NFL playbooks, all thanks to coach Michael Switzer.

“Long day, but it was good,” Mageo said to the Rivals about his recent visit to Washington. “They only had five offensive linemen there. There was a lot that happened and a lot of really good things. But I think what stood out to me was the coach talking about their scheme and terminology being the same as 16 NFL teams.

That’s what they used as an example of them developing players for the next level. Scoltting in the OL room, going over film with coach Switz was great. He’s a teacher, not just a coach, and I love that.”

The Huskies run an NFL-caliber system that focuses on making players pro-ready. Jedd Fisch himself served as an assistant for multiple NFL franchises, including the Patriots, Rams, and Seahawks. Contrary to that, Switzer never appeared in an NFL regular-season game. But he absorbed plenty of knowledge during his time on the Bills’ practice squad in 2011.

The similarities of Fisch’s offense to the NFL aren’t limited to the Huskies’ Pro-Style attack. The head coach has publicly talked about how the terminology and complex formations he uses also mirror the pros. Within the scheme, the reliance on sophisticated pass protection, using tight ends in multiple roles, and a diverse running game in play-action are similar to NFL offenses. They have gotten results as well.

During his first year with the Huskies, Switzer guided senior tackle Carver Willis to earn All-Big Ten honors and a Senior Bowl invite, proving the “NFL prep” promise is actionable. Surprisingly, even the Wolverines use this ‘NFL teaching’ pitch in their recruitment. But to make matters worse, Michigan is currently in a transition period under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, who has never held an NFL coaching position. The Huskies offer more continuity.

Switzer had already joined the Huskies’ staff as an analyst before the school promoted him. This ensures that the core teaching methods Mageo has been studying remain in place. Speaking of which, Mageo’s versatility remains his selling point.

The Oceanside High prospect has played both left tackle and left guard. This gives Washington the freedom to place him anywhere on the line. He is typically a run blocker, which means he is on the inside. But his athleticism has enabled him to set the edge at tackle. Plus, Mageo may step into action during his freshman year. Last year, we saw that true freshman left guard John Mills was a unanimous Freshman All-American under Switzer’s tutelage.

Plus, Seattle won’t be all about new faces. Mageo will find his high school teammate, Ezaya Tokio (2026 commit), at linebacker, who the Huskies outdueled UCLA for. Lincoln Mageo will make his official visit to Washington from June 5–7. But before that, the Wolverines are hosting him for a spring visit on April 18.

While Washington and Michigan appear to be frontrunners, another powerhouse, the Texas Longhorns, is making a strong push of its own.

The Longhorns aren’t lagging behind

In the 2025 season, we saw how much Arch Manning struggled to avoid sacks because of a very poor O-line. And since then, the Longhorns have just signed only three linemen for the 2026 cycle, along with three veterans from the portal. But the numbers are very limited. That’s exactly why landing a versatile lineman like Lincoln Mageo is Texas’ top priority.

The Longhorns have already secured several early commitments in the 2027 class, including four-star wide receiver Easton Royal, edge rusher Cameron Hall, tight end JT Geraci, quarterback Ty Knutson, and linebacker Cade Haug. Add in Mageo, and Steve Sarkisian can find some relief in his job. Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood has designated Mageo as a “priority status” recruit for the 2027 class.

Texas is wasting no time, scheduling Mageo for an unofficial visit on March 28 to observe spring practice. With an official visit also on the books, the Longhorns are positioning themselves as a serious threat to pull the priority recruit away from both Washington and Michigan.