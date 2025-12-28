brand-logo
Lincoln Riley At Risk of Losing Key USC Assistant to BYU – Report

By Anusha Singh

Dec 28, 2025

BYU’s defensive unit may soon be at the center of a coaching carousel that extends from Provo to Ann Arbor and possibly even to Los Angeles. The Cougars are getting ready for a potential vacancy at one of the most crucial roles on Kalani Sitake’s staff, as BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill is expected to leave for Michigan under the newly hired HC Kyle Whittingham.

According to Bruce Feldman, one name already emerging as a potential candidate for BYU’s expected DC opening is USC’s DL coach Shaun Nua, a BYU alum who played for the Cougars and began his coaching career back in 2009 at Provo.

Michigan is “very, very” close to hiring Hill as its new defensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham. Hill, 50, has managed the Cougars’ defense for the last four seasons while also acting as assistant head coach and safeties coach.

If Hill’s move becomes official, BYU’s focus might quickly shift to Nua, which could upset USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Nua, who is currently in his fourth season with USC, has been a stabilizing factor for a Trojan defense that improved significantly in the last two seasons, cutting its points allowed by more than 10 points per game and finishing among the best in the country in third-down defense.

Nua, a former Super Bowl-winning DE with outstanding development credentials from USC, Michigan, Navy, and Arizona State, is a perfect pick if the Cougars value defensive leadership.

This is a developing story…

