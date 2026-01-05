Lincoln Riley Becomes Reason For Transfer CB Choosing USC Over Notre Dame to Fill Massive Exits

Lincoln Riley and his team went through a massive portal shake-up, watching 15 players enter the portal. But Riley made sure he stabilized the chaos, adding the Iowa State star cornerback to his defensive squad.

Jontez Williams made his transfer move to the USC Trojans with one more year of eligibility left. His visit to USC changed things around for him as he committed to them after a weekend visit despite scheduling visits with Notre Dame and Florida on Monday and Thursday.

Williams brings in instant stability to the USC cornerback room as the Trojans lose both their cornerbacks, DeCarlos Nicholson, who’s out of eligibility, and Braylon Conley, who’s entering the portal. As per On3, this 5’11”, 200-pound freak is a four-star transfer prospect and top-ranked cornerback in the 2026 transfer class.

His resume just adds up to his hype. Williams started all 17 games over the past two seasons at Iowa State, where he led the Cyclones and tied for third in the Big 12 with four interceptions in 2024. Then he finished the season with 46 total tackles, two for loss, and five pass breakups. He finished the 2025 season with 15 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, three pass breakups, and an interception.