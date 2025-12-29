Lincoln Riley Begins Blame Game After USC Caught Lying About Notre Dame Series’ End

Notre Dame and USC’s ugly breakup caused a lot of disappointment for the ardent fans of the rivalry. While the teams have not yet specified a reason for the fallout, coach Lincoln Riley is pointing a finger directly at the Fighting Irish.

“Had Notre Dame lived up to their word and played us anytime, anywhere, we would be playing them the next two years,” he said at a presser on December 30.

Riley and USC did not clearly state why they backed out of signing the extension on the longstanding rivalry. The Trojans’ plans of making the playoffs were long suspected to be a factor. Without Notre Dame in the picture, USC stands a better chance of getting there. But according to Lincoln Riley, it was the Fighting Irish who forced USC to end the rivalry.

Riley said that Notre Dame had been “very vocal” about playing USC “anytime, anywhere.” AD Jennifer Cohen had reached out with an offer to play a Week 0 game, which Notre Dame rejected. The game has historically been played in the middle or end of October. But in light of the contract renewal, USC planned on playing this rivalry game at the beginning of the season, like the Big 10 plays non-conference games. The scheduling for either team plays a direct role in its playoff campaign. That is where the root of this chaos lies.

The epicenter of this drama is Notre Dame’s memorandum of understanding with the CFP. This grants the program an automatic spot in the playoffs if it simply finishes within the Top 12 in the final ranking. It doesn’t matter who the Irish lose to, or if there is a more deserving team for that spot – it will be Notre Dame’s. According to the LA Times, this is the reason why USC refused to sign the contract extension.

The Trojans had also offered a November date for the rivalry. But that would mean USC would have to risk the CFP Committee’s tendency to ignore teams with late-season losses. Notre Dame, without a doubt, will give USC a tough fight. And if the Trojans don’t make it through, gone are Riley’s plans of making the playoffs. He already struggles to beat his biggest rival, having a 1-3 record against the Irish. This being a rivalry loss will further complicate things for the Trojans, even if they have 10 or more wins.

Lincoln Riley is in a tough spot regardless of what happens to Notre Dame during the season. But classing this as a scheduling rift makes for a really weak case for USC canceling the series.

USC’s reason for pausing the Notre Dame series never stood a chance

The LA Times reported that USC was willing to risk the late-season factor and settle on a November date. But the program then “learned” of Notre Dame’s special MOU, and called for a Week 0 date instead. Riley may now be pinning it all on Notre Dame, but this was no newsflash for USC in the first place. The MOU is part of the CFP’s changes in the criteria for teams contending for a playoff spot. Per ESPN’s Nicole Auerbach, all Big 10 members had unanimously agreed to it as well. That means USC knew of the MOU’s existence all along.

From 2026, conference champions will have a guaranteed seat, regardless of their ranking in the conference. The highest-ranked non-conference team will join them. Notre Dame’s MOU pretty much seals this new avenue for the Irish. All of this pushed USC to take the safe route and focus on its conference opponents. USC already plays a schedule loaded with intense competition, courtesy of a few marquee teams. The Trojans’ best bet to secure a playoff berth will be to aim for a Big Ten title. Playing Notre Dame alongside these teams would have damaged an already slim chance for USC to regain its lost glory.

USC may not want to admit it, but losing to Notre Dame was simply a threat it wanted to avoid. The existing series contract, nearing its end, gave Lincoln Riley some room to make this a reality. At the end of the day, his job would’ve been on the line if he lost to Notre Dame and a playoff spot as a result. The coach has no option but to accept the 1-3 record to give USC a better chance in the postseason.