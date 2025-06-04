Lincoln Riley Breaks Silence on Marcus Freeman’s USC–Notre Dame Rivalry Plea & Drops Major Husan Longstreet Update

More than 50 years have passed since USC played Notre Dame in their 1974 season game and clawed back to overcome a 24-point deficit. Hollywood’s swag was pitted against the Irish’s discipline, who were the top ten-ranked defense in the country. Anthony Davis became USC’s hero as he scored three times to send USC to a win and later to win the National Championship against Ohio State. The game is widely considered to be one of the greatest games of all time, and the greatest for USC, arguably. Now, think of this moment and multiply by 95, and that’s how many iconic games college football has witnessed courtesy of the two colleges. But now? The rivalry is at risk, and Lincoln Rilley just broke his silence on the issue. But did he?

USC and Notre Dame’s rivalry is an emotion for all the college football fans around the country. The colleges have clashed in this rivalry 95 times since 1924, and when they didn’t, it was only World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic that stopped them from meeting on the field. Between them, the two colleges also boast a total of 16 national titles, and thus, the high-stakes game and the even matchup also create an iconic aura around the game. But now the rivalry is at risk.

According to recent reports, the longtime agreement between the two programs is coming to an end in 2025. But USC is not too keen on extending that rivalry agreement, at least until the CFP format is finally set in stone. The reluctance stems from USC’s apprehensions that adding another marquee game can affect their playoff hopes, as they already play 9 conference games in a season. Moreover, the Big 10 teams are also reported to be adding a crossover with the SEC teams, thus complicating the prospects of the USC-Notre Dame game coming after 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lincoln Riley, in a recent interview with ON3, was asked about the whole scenario and his stance on the topic. The head coach refrained from addressing the issue and simply said, “We will at the appropriate time.” While USC’s representatives and even Lincoln Riley’s stance might not be transparent on the issue. The Irish are quite vocal when it comes to saving this historical rivalry. Their athletic director, Pete Bevacqua, wasn’t too subtle in his stance.

“I think Southern Cal and Notre Dame should play every year for as long as college football is played, and SC knows that’s how we feel,” said Bevacqua to SI’s Pat Forde. However, Riley wasn’t always this tight-lipped. Earlier, when he was asked the same, he did give a seemingly diplomatic answer, but opened up on the whole issue. And guess what? It all boils down to USC’s hope to win that national title.

“I know it means a lot to a lot of people. The purist in you [says] no doubt. Now, if you get in a position where you got to make a decision on what’s best for SC to help us win a national championship vs. keep that [game], shoot, then you got to look at it.” Translation: The national title reigns paramount for USC, and the rivalry may not be in the pipeline at least until the 4 automatic bids are approved. At least that’s what it seems. But why is Riley so tight-lipped in his recent stance?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Husan Longstreet (@thehusanlongstreet) Expand Post

Many people would be aware that the SEC and the Big Ten recently held their annual meetings in Florida. The SEC officials met in Destin while the Big 10 officials were in Orlando to ponder the potential playoff format. However, what happened wasn’t favorable for the Big 10, as SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey proposed a 5+11 model instead of the 4-4-2-2-1-1 model that the Big 10 was pushing. So, is Lincoln Riley and USC’s tight-lipped stance a sign of rumblings within the Big 10?

Husan Longstreet the QB1 in 2025 according to Lincoln Riley?

Lincoln Riley might want that automatic 4 playoff bids because his team hasn’t performed lately. The 2024 season ended with a 7-4 record, and the 2023 season ended 8-5 when they were in the Pac-12. The whispers are surely growing for Riley to perform, and the 2025 season thus becomes crucial for him. But he might be finally able to prove those critics wrong. Why? Because he has Husan Longstreet, and he is showing signs of a world-class player already.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, Jayden Maiava will still be the starter initially in the season. But if his last years’ inconsistency comes back? The head coach might be forced to play his Husan Longstreet card. ON3’s Pete Nakos asked about how the player has impressed in the spring practices, and Riley agreed with Nakos’ analysis. “He works really hard at it, and it’s fun to coach guys who’re just a football guy. Husan doesn’t have a million other interests off the field — he loves ball. He’s up at the facility all the time. He’s just really into it.”

Longstreet, while a freshman talent, is still a five-star who was ranked 4th in his position. Last year, too, we saw QBs like DJ Lagway and Dylan Raiola perform in their freshman season. So, the task won’t be far-fetched for Longstreet either. But the USC fans would still hope that Jayden Maiava emerges as their superstar QB and doesn’t give a chance to Husan Longstreet to claim that QB1 spot.