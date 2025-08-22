Lincoln Riley Breaks Silence on NCAA as Judge Ruling Impacts South Carolina’s Rahsul Faison

Nobody saw what was coming after Wednesday USC’s practice, especially not Lincoln Riley‘s 6’3, 310-pounder. The senior OL ran routes with his usual precision but the reality is cold. He wouldn’t play this fall. DJ Wingfield was denied a waiver by a judge in the US District Court for the Central District of California. Therefore, the Trojans HC aimed his words at the NCAA this week and it’s not subtle.

On August 21, Pete Thamel took to X to show Lincoln Riley, after a disappointing DJ Wingfield situation. “Lincoln Riley makes a common sense appeal to the NCAA regarding the athletes who’ve had their eligibility jammed up in the inconsistent state-by-state rulings,” the ESPN analyst wrote and included a video. In the reel, the Trojans HC said, “It’s just hard for me to fathom why we wouldn’t do the right thing and have a blanket waiver to let these guys play.” And he didn’t just stop there.

“I mean, it just, it makes no sense,” Lincoln Riley added. “So it’s really frustrating.

I know it’s really frustrating for the kid. You know, he’s been awesome. He came out to practice yesterday. It was great to see him, you know, but it’s heartbreaking for these guys.” Wingfield, who journeyed from El Camino Junior College to New Mexico, Purdue, and now USC, watched his season vanish before it even began. While USC will adapt, the emotional toll on players navigating these eligibility cases is undeniable. “It’s not good for these kids,” he added. “It’s not a good look for college football. It’s just, I surely hope that we get it right because these kids don’t get do-overs.”

Monday’s ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California denied preliminary injunctions for both Wingfield and UCLA wide receiver Kaedin Robinson. Both players were hoping for an extra year of eligibility, following the path Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia successfully carved out earlier this offseason. “We’ve got a national sport that’s run by a national organisation,” as Lincoln Riley noted, letting all his frustration out. “But your eligibility depends on which has been a huge question mark for so many people then depends what state you’re in and what judge that you get and what lawyer that you have on in your trial. I mean, it’s just sad that it’s gotten to this point to be completely honest.” Monday’s decisions in California may not mention him by name, but South Carolina’s Rahsul Faison is squarely in the crosshairs of this chaotic landscape.

How Lincoln Riley’s laments connects with Rahsul Faison

Rahsul Faison has been waiting for a federal ruling to determine whether he’ll be eligible to play in 2025. For sure, the outcomes for Wingfield and Robinson don’t inspire confidence. Sports law attorney Mitt Winter called these cases “luck of the draw,” and the former Utah State transfer’s situation is a textbook example.

Rahsul Faison has shown up to practice every day, grinding with Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks as if nothing were amiss, but the uncertainty looms large. His journey from Utah State to South Carolina has been defined by adaptability and patience, yet the NCAA’s inconsistent handling of these eligibility cases continues to cloud his path. If Wingfield or Robinson had secured their injunctions, his outlook would have been brighter, but now he remains in limbo, awaiting a judge’s review that could make or break his 2025 campaign.

For Rahsul Faison, it’s more the mental grind, the inability to plan for a future that’s normally defined by schedules, game prep, and film study. “Obviously, I’m hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. I’ve just been grinding. Staying locked in. That’s all I really can do,” he said before. What else could anyone do, really? Until a ruling lands, he’ll continue to prepare, hoping that patience and perseverance are enough to overcome a process that feels anything but fair.