Lincoln Riley Catches Heat as Basketball Team’s Jazzy Davidson Goes Viral at USC Football Game

USC spent Saturday making a 25-21 win over Washington look far more stressful than it needed to be, with enough sloppy football to keep Lincoln Riley firmly in the firing line. But apparently NBC found a more compelling storyline before kickoff. The camera landed on 19-year-old USC basketball star Jazzy Davidson on the sideline, moved on, then decided one look clearly was not enough and came right back.

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Davidson played along, the cameraman doubled down, and social media did the rest, turning a routine sideline shot into a viral moment while USC football was still busy trying to get out of its own way.

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“We see you Jazzy!” USC Women’s Basketball joined the fun, sharing the clip on X. The moment quickly drew reactions from fans, and naturally, USC football was not allowed to escape the comments section either.

“She’s definitely working that camera better than the team is working the field lol,” one fan wrote.

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Not exactly subtle, but USC had made the joke pretty easy. Riley’s team fell behind 21-10, racked up 94 penalty yards and needed a comeback just to escape with a 25-21 win. Davidson looked completely comfortable the second the camera found her. USC football, meanwhile, needed most of the night to find the same level of composure.

And that contrast only got sharper once the game itself started slipping away from Riley. USC trailed 21-10 in the third quarter after Washington tight end Decker DeGraaf hauled in a 42-yard touchdown reception.

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The deficit followed an opening three-and-out in the second half, when the home crowd’s frustration began spilling into “Fire Lincoln! Fire Lincoln!” chants against the head coach.

USC finally woke up and scored 15 points in a row. Receiver Tanook Hines caught a touchdown pass, and Jahkeem Stewart picked up a fumble and ran it in for a score. Late in the game, Washington got down to the USC 12-yard line, but the defense stopped it there. That sealed a 25-21 win.

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The comeback did not erase the issues, though. USC was penalized for 94 yards and Jayden Maiava threw an interception, while two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on either side of halftime sabotaged drives and helped keep Washington in the game.

Riley acknowledged the “sloppy” performance afterward, particularly on offense. He argued that USC had outplayed Washington for much of the game but allowed penalties to keep the Huskies in contention.

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“I felt like for a long period of the game, we were really outplaying them,” Riley said. “But when you make some of those mistakes and you just let them keep hanging around … with penalty after penalty, we’ve clearly got to do a way better job on that. A lot to clean up, (but) a lot to be excited about. We had to dig deep for this one. There’s no question, especially with as sloppy as we played, especially offensively.”

Davidson, meanwhile, already had plenty of profile in college basketball. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during her freshman season and entered 2026-27 as a preseason All-Big Ten selection.

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With USC expected to compete among the nation’s top women’s basketball programs, she was already a player to watch before the clip circulated. The moment also arrived before Davidson had played a game in her sophomore season.

And this was hardly the first time a college football cameraman became part of the story this season. Earlier in September, an ABC broadcast lingered on Ole Miss alum Sara M. Smith during the Rebels’ game against Louisville, and the clip blew up after fans joked that the cameraman “understood the assignment.”

A few weeks later, ESPN drew the same reaction during Florida’s win over Ole Miss when a camera zoomed in on a fan in the stands and the clip racked up millions of views. By the time NBC circled back for a second look at Davidson at the Coliseum, fans already knew the joke, and the cameraman once again became almost as much a part of the viral moment as the person he was filming.

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Naturally, social media saw the second look and decided subtlety had officially left the building.

Fans React to Jazzy Davidson’s Viral Moment

Once the clip started circulating, fans quickly shifted their attention from Davidson to the man behind the camera.

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“Cameraman forgot his job (laugh emoji),” one fan commented.

The joke focused on NBC’s decision to linger on Davidson and then return for another look. Her smile and peace gestures gave the camera plenty to capture, but the second look became the detail fans seized on.

“Cameraman doubled up (laugh emoji),” one more comment on a similar note.

Another viewer made the same point, suggesting that the cameraman needed a second look at Davidson. Once the clip spread across X and Facebook, the camera operator became part of the joke.

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“Jazzy owns that nbc camera huh,” a comment read.

This reaction was all about how relaxed Davidson looked on camera. She didn’t seem caught off guard, and she just smiled and gave a few gestures, and a normal crowd shot turned into a viral clip.

The jokes were a lighter break from a game that put Riley under fresh pressure. USC got the win, but the penalties and the rough third quarter kept the crowd uneasy, while Davidson’s moment on camera gave people something else to talk about.

For one afternoon at the Coliseum, the football team’s comeback and the people criticizing its coach shared the attention with a basketball player who hadn’t started her season yet.