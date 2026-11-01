Lincoln Riley Caught Seemingly Cursing at OSU Staff After Fans’ Actions Threaten Family’s Safety

A big win usually means a long night of celebrations, but for USC head coach Lincoln Riley, the celebration after the win over OSU lasted just seconds before chaos took over. When fans rush the field, coaches have to move fast through the crowd, and sometimes, tempers flare. One postgame moment would soon completely overshadow the victory. That was the scene at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night. USC supporters poured onto the field after their team pulled off a major upset, while players, coaches, and their families tried to make their way inside.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Trojans had just beaten No. 2 Ohio State 30-18, giving their fans plenty of reasons to celebrate. But the focus soon moved to head coach Lincoln Riley, who was heading toward the tunnel with his family when he crossed paths with members of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff. A video of the moment showed an exchange between Riley and the OSU coaches, with the USC coach appearing visibly frustrated and cursing. The situation stood out even more because of the crowd gathered on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things seem to have gotten a little heated from Lincoln Riley walking off the field after upsetting the #Buckeyes, 30-18,” Nicole Shearin, a sports reporter at WBNS 10TV, wrote on X on 1 November.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

According to Cole Sullivan’s report for On3, Riley was trying to enter the tunnel with his family as Ohio State players and coaches were also making their way inside. During that time, he exchanged words with some members of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley could seemingly be heard saying an expletive to one coach before making a visibly displeased expression. On3 shared the moment with the caption “USC’s Lincoln Riley exchanges words with Ohio State coaching staff postgame.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip quickly became a talking point after the game. With USC fans celebrating the upset by rushing the field, the area around the tunnel was busy as both teams headed off. Riley was not alone, as his family was with him while he tried to get inside.

The field invasion created a crowded situation, and Riley was trying to leave with his family. While the field invasion created congestion, no evidence emerged that Riley’s family faced direct threat from fans. The footage shows a tense exchange with OSU staff, but it does not establish that the family was in immediate danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment came after a result USC badly needed. Riley had faced questions about his position during the week after the Trojans suffered a 24-7 loss to Wisconsin. Beating Ohio State, which entered the game ranked No. 2, gave the team a chance to respond on the field.

And USC made a strong start. Just 39 seconds into the game, Jayden Maiava found Trent Mosley on a short pass, and the receiver took it 69 yards for a touchdown. Maiava finished with 222 passing yards and a touchdown, while Mosley recorded 101 receiving yards. King Miller also added a rushing touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defense did its part, too. Ohio State struggled to turn its trips into the red zone into touchdowns, settling for field goals on several drives. The Buckeyes were also without starting quarterback Julian Sayin, who remained sidelined with an elbow injury. Freshman Luke Fahey started in his place and threw for 260 yards and a touchdown, but Ohio State could not keep up with USC.

The win moved the Trojans to 7-2, while the Buckeyes dropped to 6-2. After the game, Riley spoke about the team’s response and made it clear that he had not lost faith in the group despite the criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This program’s built on internal joy. Not on external applause,” he wrote in a handwritten statement.

He also stood by his belief that he was the right person to lead USC, adding, “I said before this game that I’m the right person for this job. And as long as all those people know that, that’s all I care about.”

Riley later praised his players and staff for staying together during a difficult week. Speaking to NBC Sports, he said, “We got a good team, I’ve said it all along. Regardless of what happened tonight, I believe in our team, I believe in what we’re doing here, and tonight was a great step that way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For USC, the 30-18 win was an important response after a tough loss. For Riley, it offered a chance to shift the conversation back to football. Still, his postgame exchange with OSU staff became another part of the night’s story, particularly with fans rushing the field as he tried to leave with his family.