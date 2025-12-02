Lincoln Riley Chances Crushed as Penn State Ready for $102 Million Deal

Penn State’s search for a replacement for James Franklin continues. It has evolved into one of the most interesting Coaching carousel storylines of this season, with the odds changing frequently. The weekend started with Lincoln Riley firmly in the driver’s seat. But in the latest twist, his hopes of landing the opening in Happy Valley have taken a major hit. Surprisingly, Lincoln Riley isn’t even second on the list anymore.

Latest reports suggest Penn State is preparing a $66m offer for BYU HC Kalani Sitake. Dylan Dawson, PSU reporter, delivered the latest update via Twitter. “Penn State’s offer currently on the table for BYU’s Kalani Sitake is rumored to be in the 6-year, $11m per year range.”

Highlighting the fickle nature of CFB, the odds changed over the weekend, making Lincoln Riley fall out of the race. As of Nov 30, Lincoln Riley headed the odds at 21% while Kalani was at 15% and Jeff Brohm at a distant 2%. Jeff Brohm’s current contract at Louisville has him earning $36m and is standing at second with 25% odds to land the gig with Sitake at the top with a 35% chance.

Kalani Sitake has led the BYU Cougars to an 11-1 finish, ranking 11th nationally. They look all set to take a playoff berth with a win over Texas, all but guaranteeing it. He has transformed BYU into a steady top-15 candidate with 2 back-to-back 11-win seasons. He has a proven record of winning against top teams, making him an ideal candidate to replace James Franklin. His arrival will provide much relief to the PSU fanbase.

However, Kalani Sitake has stayed tight-lipped on the matter. “What I’ve asked our team to do is to be focused on what we’re trying to accomplish. There are marks of finishers, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to finish the season the right way. It’s on us to be our best to play against Texas Tech,” said Sitake on Monday ahead of their B12 showdown against Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, Jeff Brohm brings a completely different skill set to the mix. He has a proven record as a program builder and offensive mastermind with a career record of 93-56. He shaped Purdue, Western Kentucky, and Louisville into offensive powerhouses. It was apparent in the Cardinals’ 41-0 shutout win over Kentucky in the rivalry matchup, propelling him back into the race, despite having fallen off after a 3-game losing streak leading up to the rivalry game.

While the news of being a frontrunner must have made Kalani Sitake happy, his immediate focus would be on the Texas Tech game, as losing it would hinder BYU’s chances of making the playoff. And obviously, he has a lot riding on it.

BYU’s playoff hopes hang in the balance, and HC Kalani Sitake’s future with it

BYU football stands to make history. Their ticket to Arlington was punched well before they even kicked off on Saturday. It was all thanks to Arizona State’s 7-23 loss to Arizona. Now the limelight shifts to Texas Tech and Arlington. One game. One shot at a playoff berth. For Kalani Sitake, the nightmare scenario isn’t hypothetical anymore. A win could launch BYU into the CFP and silence doubters. A loss could see them crashing out with repercussions on Sitake’s immediate future in the Coaching carousel.

“I don’t have all the answers, and I can’t really speak on the other teams, but there’s a lot of really good football teams out there,” Kalani Sitake said in his conference speech on November 29 after beating UCF. “I can only speak for my team and what we can do, and there are a lot of teams that deserve to play in it, and I think we’re one of them.”

The equation is simple: if BYU drops the Big 12 title to Texas Tech, they might end up missing the playoffs. This would leave Sitake taking the heat for things he can’t control. It would also be a spot on his otherwise clean resume, something he wouldn’t want now, especially. But if the current season is of any indication, BYU is a resilient team that can overcome anyone on any given day, thus giving hope to the Cougars’ fanbase and Kalani himself.