Lincoln Riley Clears Stance on Bowl Game Value as USC Faces Mounting Exodus

USC is gearing up for its first-ever appearance in the Alamo Bowl. They are set to face TCU on December 30 in San Antonio. The Trojans enter the matchup with a 9-3 record, but they’ll be doing so without a significant portion of their roster. Despite losing at least 10 players to either opt-outs or injuries, head coach Lincoln Riley does not diminish the value of bowl games. They are ever so important in his eyes.
“I mean, there’s going to be guys all over the place that are going to have some opportunities. I mean, all sides of the ball, all position groups, really.” Riley said after the Alamo Bowl practice. “Maybe it’s some of the guys that you saw just a little bit in the season. And I think in some instances, there’ll be some guys that get some burn in this game that maybe haven’t played at all or very little. And so that’s some of the excitement out here in these practices.
“Honestly, the bowl game is great; they’re a great experience. But if you said, What’s the most valuable part of all this? It’s days like this where we’re just pouring reps into all of these guys, and it’s really competitive out here, and the energy’s just different because all these guys feel it’s kind of their time, so you feel these guys rising up. As I said, these last two weeks have been so valuable. I mean, so many of these guys have developed, and yeah, get you excited for this game. More importantly, it gets you excited for the future.”
It’s a refreshing take because the advent of this postseason feels like the bowl system is drawing its last breath. Many teams, like Notre Dame, Kansas State, Iowa State, and more, have opted out of bowl games. For teams, they feel more like an exhibition game, with a participation trophy, and serve no real purpose. But not to Lincoln Riley.
The Trojans will be without several key contributors who have opted out to prepare for their NFL futures. Safety Kamari Ramsey has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after finishing the season with 27 tackles despite missing three games. Wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane are also skipping the bowl game, with Lane officially declaring for the draft after posting 49 receptions for 745 yards this season. Tight end Lake McRee, out of eligibility, has similarly chosen to focus on NFL preparation rather than suit up one final time.
Linebacker Eric Gentry, who finished second on the team with 75 tackles, won’t be playing either. The senior accepted an invitation to the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl, an all-star game that serves as a showcase for NFL scouts. Meanwhile, three more Trojans are sidelined due to injuries that required surgery. Offensive linemen Elijah Paige and Kilian O’Connor, and defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who remarkably played the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot before finally going under the knife. Add in other injuries and absences, and USC is looking at a drastically different roster than the one that finished the regular season with a 29-10 victory over UCLA.
Riley embraces the new re-signing era
Lincoln Riley isn’t shying away from the new reality of college football. When asked whether “re-signing” players deserves recognition, the USC coach didn’t hesitate.
He said, “I think that’s something that should be celebrated. In this day and age again, it’s almost more like an NFL team. It’s an accomplishment to be welcomed back, and then on top of that, it’s something that should be celebrated by a school or a program that somebody wants to continue with.”
Lincoln Riley’s perspective is actually getting pretty popular throughout college football. It’s a growing acceptance among coaches that college football has fundamentally transformed into something resembling professional sports, where keeping your own talent is just as important as recruiting new players. He sees roster retention as a skill set that programs must master, calling it “imperative” for building a championship-caliber team in today’s landscape.
The Trojans put this philosophy into practice when they secured running back Waymond Jordan for another season. USC officially announced that Jordan had “re-signed” with the program. Jordan was having a breakout year before an ankle injury against Michigan cut his season short in October. He’d rushed for 537 yards and five touchdowns in just five games.
Rather than declare for the 2026 NFL Draft with a potentially diminished draft stock due to the injury, Jordan opted to return to USC with what’s believed to be an updated NIL deal. It gives him a chance to boost his draft position while earning more money than he might have as a mid-round pick.
