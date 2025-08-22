Lincoln Riley Comes Clean on USC TE’s New Role After Key Injury Update

The USC Trojans are firing on all cylinders as fall camp heats up, and head coach Lincoln Riley just gave fans a reason to cheer. For months, the talk around the Trojans’ tight end room centered on injuries, rotations, and unanswered questions. On Thursday, Riley finally cleared the air, giving a straightforward update on various issues and finally settling the speculations doing the rounds. But what’s the full scoop on these updates?

The big news? Ja’Kobi Lane, a key starter, is back to full strength, ready to torch defenses as a big-play threat. “JaKobi’s full go now,” Riley said in an interview with USCAthletics on 21 August. “He’s been full go for the last, I don’t know, four or five days probably. [It] was kind of a buildup from there.” The star receiver suffered a broken foot back in May, a setback that threatened to keep him sidelined deeper into camp. Instead, Riley confirmed the rehab moved faster than expected. “He had a broken foot in May and so had to heal up from that… but has been doing well and progressed even a little bit ahead of schedule.”

For USC fans, the timing couldn’t be better. Lane has been back in full practice sessions for about a week, and Riley emphasized the importance of reintroducing him to game shape. “Getting him back in shape and kind of getting him just kind of back in the fold after missing some of that time,” Riley explained. With Big Ten play looming, stability at the receiver end is crucial for the Trojans’ offense. But how does that impact Walter Matthews?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Texas A&M at Southern California Dec 27, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20241227_szo_al2_0362

Well, that’s where Riley’s clarification came in. Some wondered if Walter was shifting out of position when he was spotted working with linemen in practice. Riley shut that down quickly. “Walter’s still a tight end for us,” he said. “Just at different points throughout practice, we rotate our tight ends down to work with our linemen, uh, to make sure that they’re sharpening up those skills.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The explanation matters because USC’s depth chart is under a microscope. With JaKobi’s health now trending positive and Walter’s position reaffirmed, Lincoln Riley offered reassurance in a critical preseason moment. As USC prepares for its first run through a grueling Big Ten schedule, the message was simple: the tight end room is intact, roles are defined, and reinforcements are back in place. The question now is how Riley’s offense will deploy them when the real games begin.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Young receivers making noise in USC’s fall camp

Well, it isn’t just USC’s defense flashing promise with its freshmen this fall; the offense has its own breakout stories. Two young receivers, Tanook Hines and Corey Simms, are quickly turning heads in camp and carving out potential roles on a roster already stacked with playmakers.

With Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane anchoring the wideout room, the Trojans weren’t exactly short on firepower. But the emergence of Hines and Simms offers something more: versatility. Both have shown enough in early practices to suggest they could impact this season in meaningful ways, especially as USC prepares for the demands of Big Ten competition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As USC beat writer Ryan Kartje highlighted on X, head coach Lincoln Riley praised the duo’s development. Riley described Hines as “outstanding” and noted that Simms “has the ability to help the team this year.” That endorsement alone signals how quickly the freshmen are closing the gap in a room filled with established names.

Hines brings blistering speed, the kind of deep-play threat that could perfectly complement Lemon and Lane while also giving USC an option in the return game. Simms, meanwhile, provides size and strength. Could this youth action be the final piece to elevate USC’s offense to another level? Will find out soon.