Lincoln Riley Delivers Bold Jayden Maiava Statement as He Offers Fresh NIL Perspective at USC

Jayden Maiava’s first season as QB1 saw Lincoln Riley’s USC finishing with a 9–4 record, and that wasn’t enough to put the program in an ideal spot. But for the 2026 season, the 21-year-old is returning with renewed confidence, even though the losses in 2025 might raise questions about his talent. That’s when the USC head coach stepped in to clarify his stance on Maiava and gave the quarterback a massive pat on the back.

“I’m really proud of his development,” said Riley during Monday’s appearance on Good Morning Football, praising Maivia. “The jump that he’s made in the last 12 months was really striking. The exciting stuff for us is that he’s got so much room to grow… He’s a fun kid to work with; he’s got a lot of upside.”

While USC finished the 2024 season with a 7–6 record, the rise in 2025 under Maiava’s leadership was striking to Lincoln Riley. The coach’s words indicate that the upcoming season could showcase a much-improved version of the former UNLV QB. While Riley sees upside, Maiava’s 2025 performance was a mixed bag; his impressive 3,711 passing yards and 24 touchdowns were often overshadowed by costly turnovers

One thing has been made pretty clear: there’s room to grow for Maivia heading into the offseason. In fact, that growth is further amplified by learning under Lincoln Riley. That growth potential is exactly what Riley, a renowned QB developer, excels at nurturing. Under his watch, three No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks won the Heisman Trophy, too. That list includes Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, and Baker Mayfield.

Now, while few coaches develop QBs like Riley, it’s easy to imagine what Maiava could become with another full offseason in that system. He backed up his flashes of football brilliance with high-effort plays, such as when he chased a defender and forced a fumble just inches before the goal line in USC’s 38–17 victory over Northwestern.

With that level of performance, USC’s total offense ranked No. 8 nationally, averaging 465.5 YPG. In fact, Maiava enters the 2026 season tied for the 11th-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, according to FanDuel. But in a recent 2026 QB projection from On3’s J.D. Pickell, he was listed at the bottom of the top 10. While that only adds fuel to the conversation, there is no doubt about his potential.

And that could bring a breakout season for USC, especially with help already in place. USC brings back a bruising RB duo capable of anchoring the offense on the ground. But the QB must adapt quickly to a reworked passing attack, as only one starting WR returns. Don’t panic, as Lincoln Riley could bring in experienced help in the NIL era.

Lincoln Riley’s take on the benefits of NIL

Before NIL entered the landscape, conference dominance was often built by simply stacking talent. But with the arrival of NIL, schools willing to invest can quickly draw the attention of elite players. In short, NIL has spread talent across the country. And when Lincoln Riley was asked about the best part of NIL, he echoed that same sentiment.

“I think the parody,” said Riley during Monday’s appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “I think it’s what you said. It’s stories that wouldn’t have happened before that are happening now. I mean, now there’s not just one part of the country paying players. Everybody’s able to do it, and it’s a great thing, because I do think it’s created a much more level playing field, and it’s given schools the opportunity to really compete if they want to invest. And I think it’s been a great thing for players that we all know.”

Now, talent spreads across all conferences. That surely helps USC, but it benefits the players, too. But like any major change, it has both pros and cons.

“There’s still parts of it to be worked out,” stated Riley. “It’s obviously not a finished product by any stretch of imagination, but it has gotten better. There has been a lot of positives.”

While NIL has raised concerns, Lincoln Riley sees a positive side as well because it could make CFB more competitive. It will be interesting to see how this reshapes the landscape of the sport.