Lincoln Riley Does Damage Control As Controversial USC Call Sparks Penalty Demand

Lincoln Riley’s win over Northwestern was a masterclass in creativity and sly tactics that turned the game into USC’s playground. Other than that, Riley set free Jayden Maiava’s arm for big-play passes and leaned on King Miller’s explosiveness in the run game. But all of that was nothing compared to what USC’s coaching staff did by exchanging jerseys at the start of the second quarter, which led to a massive backlash falling straight onto the Trojans.

But with all doubts, Lincoln Riley stood firm on the move by clearing it out during the post-game presser. “You guys got to pay attention. That’s been on there. It’s been on there for three weeks,” Riley said during the post-game presser. “So, I’m glad none of y’all put it on Twitter.” Riley went on to say, “It was just a well-thought-out thing by several of our staff members were involved in it and got it at the right time, and we had confidence in it. Sam stepped in there, made a good throw, [and] had a guy kind of in his face. It was a good throw tonight, made a nice play, and yeah, it was a key point of the game.”

He’s practically laughing right in the faces of the people who got confused by that. He was letting the world in on a secret that wasn’t haphazard but meticulously planned by his coaching staff. And can you blame him? That fake fake punt was so sneaky it made everyone, even the FOX broadcast team, scratch their heads. It was early in the second quarter, fourth-and-6, and the Wildcats were gearing up for a routine punt from USC’s side. But instead of USC’s punter, Sam Johnson (who wears No. 80), trots out like it’s business as usual. What no one realized was that the player poised to throw the ball wasn’t the punter but backup quarterback Sam Huard.

How? Huard, normally the team’s No. 7, switched his jersey to No. 80 for the week, perfectly mirroring Johnson’s number. So when “No. 80” lined up in punt formation and fired a crisp 10-yard pass for a first down, he completely blindsided Northwestern. After that, USC ran the drive all the way to a touchdown with starter Jayden Maiava sneaking in a six-yard scoring run. Even the announcers didn’t catch the fake until after the fact, which says everything about how smooth the execution was. But Riley, being Riley, wouldn’t take the heat without a bit of ‘I am proud of this’ moment.

All this happened because USC players don’t have their names on their jerseys. That’s why the number did the trick. After that play, Huard couldn’t stop grinning as he high-fived his teammates on his way off the field. And get this, it’s actually the Trojans’ second straight trick play since that failed flea-flicker at Notre Dame. Just last week against Nebraska, running back Bryan Jackson faked a run and then launched a 43-yard pass to Jaden Richardson. That move was so hurtful that even the Wildcats HC, David Braun, couldn’t stay shut.

“I don’t think Coach Riley has faked a punt since 2017. And ultimately, it 100 percent falls on me. It’s a lesson learned,” Braun said. However, the move wasn’t going to slide away that easily, as Lincoln Riley faced major backlash from fans.

Lincoln Riley’s fake punt genius or guilty trick?

The move was slick, creative, and perfectly executed. But then some called it downright “bush league” and questioned the sportsmanship behind it. Some admired Riley’s chess-like coaching mind, grateful for the edge it gave USC. But plenty of others, like former NFL analyst George Wrighster, barked that the move was “garbage” and should’ve earned a penalty.

The main gripe? While NCAA rules technically allow players to share numbers if not on the field simultaneously, this tactic stretched the spirit of that rule, and not only that. It tricked the defense into failing to identify personnel properly on the field. So, it was nearly impossible for Northwestern’s defenders to track who was actually in the game, giving USC a massive advantage.

It showed a growing debate on where coaches should draw the line between being smart and cheating. But keeping that aside, the Trojans did a commendable job against the Wildcats. Riley controlled the clock and forced the Wildcats into frustrating three-and-outs with tricky third-down looks. And then there was King Miller’s jaw-dropping 55-yard touchdown run that crushed all hopes for Northwestern.

All in all, the scoreline still leans towards the Trojans even without the jersey change.