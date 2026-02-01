Lincoln Riley Faces Serious Threat From In-State Rival After 4-Star USC Target’s Admission

USC’s recruiting plans hit an unexpected snag after Gavin Williams, a four-star safety from Damien High, long considered a Trojan lean, scheduled a surprise weekend visit with in-state rival UCLA.

While speaking to the media, Gavin Williams admitted that he and his family are considering other options than USC.

“My family wants to check out UCLA for once,” he said.

Even getting a visit from a player of his caliber is a small victory for a school trying to establish itself under first-year coach Bob Chesney.

His 44 tackles, four interceptions, and three pass breakups in 2024 left opponents stunned by how one safety could impact every play. His stat line only tells part of the story. On film, his closing speed and instincts turned routine plays into turnovers. With that kind of performance, he caught the attention of Texas, Syracuse, Arizona, and almost every big program in the Power Four.

Lincoln Riley’s roster would benefit from recruiting the 4-star running back. But now, seeing that Williams is keeping his options open, the Trojans head coach is facing a serious threat of losing one of the star pupils.

Since Williams first appeared on the scene, recruiters have been chasing him. The floodgates opened after UNLV extended an offer on February 4, with a torrent of interest from programs across the country. Powerhouses like Georgia, Florida State, and Oklahoma soon joined the chase, turning his recruitment into a national affair.

When asked about DC Gary Patterson, Williams said, “I don’t know too much about him, but I’ve heard a lot of good things…I heard he was a legend at TCU and had some really good defenses out there.”

For Williams, the decision seems to hinge on more than just prestige; it’s about finding the right fit for development, which makes his sudden interest in a rebuilding UCLA program all the more intriguing. Meanwhile, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have been running their own aggressive recruiting campaign in Southern California.

Lincoln Riley’s recruiting blitz

Lincoln Riley has been on a recruiting whirlwind lately, and Southern California’s top defensive backs are feeling the full force of it. Danny Lang, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound corner from Mater Dei, has drawn significant attention from the USC staff, including Riley himself and CB coach Trovon Reed. Although USC appears to be in the top spot, the Oregon Ducks are also keeping an eye on Lang because he possesses the size and versatility that every team wants at the defensive back position.

Landing Williams would give USC a top-tier safety from right in its backyard. When you combine that with Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the top safety and California’s top prospect in the 2027 class, you have a secondary that has the potential to dominate the country.

Riley and his staff aren’t taking any chances. USC is making every effort, from making offers to WRs, TEs, and DBs from out of state to visiting the homes of CBs like Duvay Williams and Donte Wright. With DC Gary Patterson now in the mix, it’s a warning sign that USC’s recruiting machine isn’t slowing down anytime soon.