Lincoln Riley Finally Breaks Silence on Gary Patterson Move Amid New USC Update

After D’Anton Lynn departed for Penn State, the Trojans’ HC Lincoln Riley made a statement by hiring Gary Patterson, the HoF defensive mind, on Friday. And now Riley is vouching for his new defensive coordinator and making it clear that Patterson is here to set the tone and elevate a defense that showed some serious progress under Lynn.

“We are excited to welcome Gary and his family to USC,” said Riley. “As a Hall of Fame coach, who is one of the game’s most highly regarded defensive minds, he brings a wealth of success and experience to our program. His impact will be immediate, elevating our defense and strengthening the culture we’ve built. We’re proud to welcome him to the Trojan Family.”

Riley has now gone from Alex Grinch to D’Anton Lynn, and now to a seasoned college veteran in Patterson, who has decades of defensive credibility. Patterson led the Horned Frogs to six conference titles, 11 seasons with at least 10 victories, and seven AP Top 10 finishes during his career at TCU, making him the program’s all-time winningest head coach (181–79).

His defenses led the nation in total defense five times and became just the third program in NCAA history to finish No. 1 nationally in total defense three straight seasons (2008–10). Under him, TCU produced 20 First Team All-Americans, 49 NFL Draft picks, and 17 bowl appearances, including three BCS berths and a historic 13–0 season capped by a Rose Bowl win in 2010.

This is a developing story….