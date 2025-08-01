Lincoln Riley Forced into Last-Minute Change to Support Jayden Maiava Amid USC’s Quintuple Injury Blow

Trojans HC Lincoln Riley is treading on a tight rope. With the last two seasons tanking, the pressure is high. USC’s current situation has all the ingredients of a high-stakes gamble in Year 4 of the Lincoln Riley era. With five key players nursing injuries and the pressure on quarterback Jayden Maiava to ramp up the offense, Riley is moving around the chess pieces to execute his playbook, ensuring that Jayden has the backing he needs. So, what’s the update?

Kicking off the fall camp, Maiava was full of confidence. “A lot of touchdowns,” he promised the USC fans. However, the pressure keeps on mounting as he has got his share of criticism for his turnover-prone and inconsistent performance. After taking the reins from Miller Moss, he kept the offense moving, with 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in his tally. However, the criticism still persists, as the Trojans registered a 7-6 campaign last season. And Riley is aware.

With just a month to go for the playoffs, the HC introduced a last-minute roster change: redshirt freshman Elijah Newby. Trojan Blade gave the latest update. “Elijah Newby is back working with the linebackers. If you aren’t aware, they actually moved him with the defensive line during spring. And if you’ve been watching this channel, you know that that move never made sense to me. Thought that the path to the field was way more congested along the defensive line, and just Newby’s natural skill set.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Victory (@houseofvictorynil) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Well, Newby’s talent showed last year in December as the Trojans faced off against Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. Riley moved him from linebacker to defensive end. And the position got locked in during the spring drills. But, then again, the former four-star recruit didn’t put all his eggs in one basket during high school. “I pass rushed, I dropped in coverage. I did a little bit everything, just so I could increase my talents,” he told USC Trojans. That versatility has invited both praise and questions about how best to deploy him.

“This is a real deal sideline to sideline heat-seeking missile. Big hitter can cover guys in the slot. Moving him to edge, I thought, was so strange, so bizarre. Didn’t really see the path to the field for him there at all with all the young guys we have in that spot. When you take a look at the off-ball linebacker projecting into the future, the path to the field is so much easier to see at that spot, in my opinion.” Well, yes, Newby is not the biggest player on the D-line, but he boasts a charming confidence in defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn that he is putting Newby in the best position to be successful. Lynn’s “success plan” has got Newby going with the flow.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And to adapt better to his new position, he has come up with a new routine, appreciating every moment. “Since I got the routine, I got the discipline build; So, just being here, I’m soaking in every moment of it, just trying to be an overall better person,” said Newby. So, what’s next for Riley’s playbook?

Can Lincoln Riley ramp up his strategy with an injured roster?

The Fall practice camp has kicked off, with updates on the roster’s injury report. With just a month away to the 2025 season, the HC provided the injury report and well let’s say, Riley is optimistic. At USC’s media day, Lincoln Riley’s “pretty healthy” roster statement offered encouragement to the Trojans Nation, with few players down following spring drills earlier. Adding to that, USC has five players down with injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Caden Chittenden‘s a little bit limited. Carlon [Jones], [Dee] Reddick, Ja’kobi Lane, a few of those guys that by schedule weren’t able to do the – we didn’t do the full practice,” Riley said at the press conference. “All of those guys will be fully available, you know, here pretty soon in camp.” Well, the HC is optimistic about his players’ recovery. Well, obviously, this offseason has seen a greater emphasis on players’ health and recovery. Trumain Carroll is the new director of football sports performance, and he has seen to the fact that student-athletes are managing their workloads during drills. Even Newby has been stressing discipline, adopting a mindful, minimalistic 30-day routine.

Then there’s RB Riley Wormley, who is returning from a knee injury, he sustained in high school. The freshman tallied 901 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. Although he couldn’t participate in the drills, he is believed to be an asset once his rehab continues. But with Riley already in a hot seat, the stakes are high. He has a humongous task ahead of him, and roughly a month to execute his playbook- a make-or-break season. What will it be? We will be closer to knowing that once the Trojans open their 2025 season against Missouri State on August 30.