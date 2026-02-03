Lincoln Riley Gets Huge 5-Star News as USC Learns Final 2026 Recruiting Verdict

Lincoln Riley and USC already had something to celebrate when they clinched the No. 1 recruiting class in the country back in December. They became the first non-SEC program to finish atop the rankings since Miami did it in 2008. But the Trojans just got even better news.

247Sports dropped a massive update yesterday that sent shockwaves through the recruiting world. Defensive end Luke Wafle and defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield both earned five-star status in the final 2026 Top247 rankings. Wafle made an absolutely ridiculous jump from No. 70 overall all the way up to No. 7, earning himself the No. 1 EDGE prospect ranking in the entire country and a 99 rating.

Winfield wasn’t far behind, vaulting from being unranked to No. 30 overall and the No. 2 defensive lineman in the class with a 98 rating. Both guys put on dominant performances at the Navy All-American Bowl in January. Wafle took home MVP honors after recording three sacks and a fumble recovery in the East’s 17-14 victory. USC now has three five-star defenders in this class, alongside Ohio cornerback Elbert Hill and five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.

Luke Wafle’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. The 6-foot-5.5, 257-pound edge rusher wrapped up his senior season with a school-record 23 sacks in 12 games. He added 99 total tackles and 37 tackles for loss along the way. Over his final two high school seasons, he accumulated 31 total sacks.

Wafle’s commitment to USC back in June 2025 was a massive recruiting win for Lincoln Riley. The Buckeyes thought they had him locked up. Ohio State reportedly even upped its NIL offer on the Wednesday before his decision. But USC’s official visit the weekend prior sealed the deal.

“It’s all about the people,” Wafle told On3 when explaining his choice. “I know this elite staff is going to help me grow on and off of the field. They’ve welcomed me with open arms to the Trojan Family from the very beginning. The education is world-class and the opportunities in LA are unmatched. We also can’t wait for our new facility that’s about to open! It’s going to be incredible. USC is the place to be.”

Jaimeon Winfield’s journey to five-star status is equally impressive. The 6-foot-3, 327-pound defensive tackle from Richardson, Texas, was completely unranked when the cycle began. Now he’s the No. 30 overall player and No. 2 defensive lineman in the country. Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire explained the reasoning behind Winfield’s meteoric rise.

“Winfield has been a prospect for us that has continued to trend upward throughout his senior season, and he put a cherry on top of an incredible high school career with a stellar performance in the Navy All-American Bowl,” Bellaire said. “His combination of size and burst off the line of scrimmage allows him to knife through blockers with vertical disruption.”

Winfield committed to USC back on March 14, 2025, picking the Trojans over his home-state Texas Longhorns, LSU, and Texas A&M. That was a huge early win for Riley and defensive line coach Eric Henderson. With Wafle and Winfield now officially five-stars alongside Pepe, USC’s 2026 class might be the most talented group Lincoln Riley has ever assembled in his career.

Riley and USC enter a make-or-break season

Landing three five-star prospects and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country is one thing. But actually delivering a championship is another. Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden know that better than anyone right now. During a press conference, Bowden addressed USC’s 9-4 season in 2025, calling it a “disappointment” and adding some brutally honest perspective.

“I’m sick to my stomach for people who cover us. I’m sick to my stomach for donors. I’m sick to my stomach for people that might be unhappy with winning nine games, and they should be unhappy,” Bowden said.

That’s the reality at USC. Nine wins might represent progress from recent years, but it’s not why Riley came to Los Angeles. The Trojans just missed the College Football Playoff again after a disappointing Alamo Bowl loss to TCU. And now, with a massive 2026 freshman class arriving, there are no more excuses left.

Riley acknowledged the stakes when asked directly about playoff pressure for 2026. “There’s pressure to win championships here every single year,” he said. “You’re in a blue-blood program. It honestly doesn’t feel different to me because no matter what people think on the outside or what the expectation is, I expect to win every game. I expect us to win every single year.”

Year five for Lincoln Riley at USC is shaping up to be make-or-break.