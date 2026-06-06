Lincoln Riley Gets Major Update as USC WR Commit Makes Future Announcement After Miami’s Pursuit

Sure, four-star 2027 WR Quentin Hale of Corona, California, committed to USC in February 2026, but did that stop Miami from trying to lure him away? Yeah, that would be a no. But Hale stood firm in his choice and scheduled an official visit with Lincoln Riley’s squad for the weekend of May 29. Shortly afterward, he reaffirmed his future collegiate destination.

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On Friday, Hale officially ended his recruitment process and reaffirmed his commitment to USC, providing a major boost for Lincoln Riley. After solidifying his pledge to the Trojans, the 2027 wide receiver also addressed his goals moving forward.

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“You see receivers like Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane—first-year receivers. My goal is to be a first-year receiver too. They’re (USC) developing receivers…That’s gold,” Hale said.

Since extending a scholarship offer to the Los Angeles Cathedral standout in April 2025, USC has been persistent in its pursuit, and that is now paying off for the Trojans. The No. 9 WR per 247Sports built an elite track record at Cathedral with 125 receptions and 1,867 receiving yards over two seasons. Last season, as a junior, he recorded 62 catches for 872 yards. The elite WR now brings this experience to USC for the 2027 class.

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USC’s consistency and effort left Hale impressed. Growing up near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, he was a lifelong fan, and when he received an offer from USC, it was a “dream come true,” and naturally, he was ready to play for the Trojans.

“I feel like it was really nothing to wait on, to be honest. That felt like home to me; everything just felt right. The love there. I feel like I’m gonna succeed and play my best football. I didn’t want to wait; I was ready,” Hale said during his commitment. “They recruited me hard and showed me that they really care. They really expressed how they were going to use me for all that.”

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The 2027 WR’s relationship with USC wide receiver coach Dennis Simmons played a huge role here. However, Simmons’ ability to develop WR talent like Jordan Addison, Makai Lemon, and more sealed the deal.

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“My relationship with Coach Simmons is great, we talk all the time,” Hale said. “He develops receivers, he gets receivers out. I worked with him, I trained with him. It’s crafting, working, you could tell he knows how to polish.”

Reflecting on what separated the Trojans’ coach during his recruiting process, he said:

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“Just him [Simmons] being a passionate coach and him keeping it 100 with you. Not gonna sugarcoat nothing, he wants the best for you. If you got to fix something to do better, he gonna tell you that, and then it’s your job to listen. Competitiveness. I love competitiveness. Anything that involves working, that’s calling my name for real.”

That’s the difference maker for Hale in choosing Riley’s program. However, Miami is still trying to convince him to flip from USC.

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Miami commit Israel Abrams’ playful message to USC WR

Miami extended an offer to Quentin Hale long before USC did. The 2027 WR has been on the Hurricanes’ radar since May 2024. Miami even cut Hale’s top nine schools before he verbally committed to the Trojans. Now, while Hale is 100% locked in with Lincoln Riley’s USC, Miami’s 4-star QB commit Israel Abrams issued a lighthearted, public plea to Hale.

“Quentin Hale, his friend, if you ever are interested in the University of Miami, please hit my line. Please, please, please,” said Abrams during the Elite 11 finals in a viral 247Sports video clip.

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However, for now, Riley and the Trojans can breathe a little easier. Despite Miami’s push and continued interest from other programs, Hale has made it clear where he stands, and it’s USC.