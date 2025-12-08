Lincoln Riley Gives Important Update on 2 USC Starter’s Availability for Alamo Bowl Game

Essentials Inside The Story Lincoln Riley gives a major injury update

A major question mark already clouds USC’s first-ever Alamo Bowl appearance, and it centers on the NFL futures of their two most dynamic receivers. It marks the Trojans’ first appearance in the game. But with both receivers generating early-round buzz for the 2026 NFL Draft, USC head coach Lincoln Riley has now given an update on their availability.

“Lincoln Riley said it will ‘clarify here in the next few weeks’ whether USC will have receivers Makai Lemon or Ja’Kobi Lane, as well as other potential draft entrants, available for the bowl,” reported USC beat writer Ryan Kartje.

It appears Riley isn’t ready to make any announcement without knowing whether they’re turning pro, and a little more time should bring clarity. As with the culmination of a regular season, it raises questions for veterans to consider when deciding whether to declare for the NFL Draft.

When it comes to which Trojans might head to the NFL, Makai Lemon is the first name that comes to mind. That’s backed up with numbers and accolades. He just became the only FBS WR to cross 1,000 yards this season. With 1,156 yards and 11 receiving TDs, Lemon shattered his 2024 numbers and outpaced elite talents like Jeremiah Smith.

With that production comes a louder truth. Lemon might be the nation’s most complete receiver. Now, while he’s a Biletnikoff finalist for a reason and his film screams pro-ready, if he declares, his draft stock will soar. Probably, that’s why he has already gained NFL praise from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper.

“Lemon plays fierce football, and he’s the kind of player I’d want on my roster,” said Kiper.

Despite a 9–3 season, the Trojans still have a chance to reach a 10th win in the bowl game. But if Lemon declares for the draft, it could sting considering Lemon’s potential. That impact only intensifies if Ja’Kobi Lane joins him.

Lane would be second on USC in receiving this season. While he wrapped up the regular season with 49 receptions for 745 yards, he has already made waves for the upcoming NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid is exceptionally high on Lane, labeling him as a potential Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I think Lane is someone to watch down the backstretch of the season, especially with Lemon getting a lot of the attention from defenses. He looks like a second- or third-rounder,” said Reid.

With both receivers gaining attention as NFL prospects, their availability for the bowl game has become a hot topic. But their absence in the regular-season finale is now apparent.

Lincoln Riley’s take on his WRs’ benching

Last week, Lincoln Riley clarified after the 29–10 win over UCLA why both Lemon and Lane missed the first quarter of the game. While Riley addressed the issue in his post-game press conference, explaining that it stemmed from a violation of team policy, he did not elaborate on the specifics beyond that.

“There was a violation of a team policy,” said Riley. “That was the decision that was made.”

However, the two showed flashes of brilliance even while missing the first quarter of the UCLA game. While Lane would lead the team in receiving yards for the day with 52 yards on three receptions, Lemon only had one reception, but it went for 32 yards with a TD.

Now, while the availability of these two for the Trojans’ Alamo Bowl game is uncertain, if they play against TCU, USC will definitely get a boost and a better chance to put an exclamation point on the season.