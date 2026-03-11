Lincoln Riley is Still Helping Oklahoma Sooners Recruit Best QBs in Country

Coaching regimes change, but the enticement of joining college football’s premier quarterback factory hasn’t faded. For the nation’s top high school passers, Norman remains the ultimate launching pad to the NFL. That enduring reputation continues to pay dividends on the recruiting trail today, directly shaping the mindset of the Sooners’ latest signal-caller, all thanks to Lincold Riley.

On Tuesday, when Oklahoma’s 2026 true freshman QB Bowe Bentley was asked why he chose Oklahoma. He said, “I think the history speaks for itself. It’s definitely Quarterback U. Coaches are next-level; I think being here kind of helps me align those streets.”

Lincoln Riley may be the head coach of USC at the moment, but his Oklahoma resume still does the heavy lifting for the Sooners’ recruiting pitch. When top-tier high school prospects watch the NFL on Sundays, they see Lincoln Riley’s proteges, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts, dominating the entire league. That vivid, active record is exactly how the Sooners’ history is helping them in recruitment.

Besides, Bentley’s vision with the Sooners makes sense because Oklahoma is currently tied for second for Heisman winners with 7 total, including four being QBs. Among them, three were mentored by Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. Basically, he is ‘the man’ behind turning the program into a full-blown “QB University.”

From 2015 to 2021, first as offensive coordinator and then as head coach, Riley engineered one of the most remarkable QB runs. His evolving air raid system consistently produced elite results, transforming different styles of signal callers into Heisman contenders and NFL prospects. Interestingly, the production line started with Baker Mayfield. Before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield made history as the first walk-on to win the Heisman in 2017.

Then, Riley seamlessly shifted his offense to fit the dynamic skill set of Kyler Murray. In 2018, Murray delivered another Heisman for Oklahoma and followed Mayfield as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. However, the most intriguing fact is that the pipeline continued with Jalen Hurts, a transfer from Alabama who flourished under Riley’s guidance and led Oklahoma to the CFP. But Hurts’ Oklahoma journey finished as a Heisman runner-up.

Still, that didn’t stop Lincoln Riley’s magic, and Oklahoma’s highly touted recruits like Caleb Williams thrived in the system. Before that, Riley produced QB Spencer Rattler, who left Oklahoma for South Carolina. But by the time Riley left Norman, the Sooners’ reputation as a QB powerhouse was firmly cemented. That’s clearly visible, with Williams eventually winning the Heisman in 2022 and becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In Oklahoma, Riley built that level of success around QBs’ strengths rather than forcing them into a rigid scheme, whether it was Mayfield’s improvisation or Murray’s explosive dual-threat ability. As a result, that flexibility, combined with elite recruiting and a willingness to embrace high-profile transfers, made Oklahoma the premier destination for QBs.

By effectively serving as his own OC and QBs coach, Riley helped Oklahoma build a QB legacy that can attract any elite QB in the modern CFB era.

Lincoln Riley’s successor continues Oklahoma’s legacy

Brent Venables, the current Sooners’ head coach, may not run a scheme similar to Lincoln Riley’s, but he actively leverages the “Quarterback U” pedestal his predecessor finalized. Oklahoma’s recruiting team can just walk into any living room and point to Caleb Williams, a former Heisman winner, as proof of excellence in the program.

Still, there’s a difference in approach, and the Sooners’ post-Riley recruiting era began with a bang when Venables landed Jackson Arnold in 2023. In the following year, 4-star QB Michael Hawkins Jr. followed and even saw action as a true freshman. Fast forward to 2026; the Sooners’ future still looks bright with highly regarded prospects like Bowe Bentley. Even the 4-star 2026 dual-threat QB has already gained the head coach’s trust.

“He wins,” said Venables. “A great competitor, the accuracy he throws with, the anticipation he throws with, the guts and the toughness he plays with, he’s got a great disposition for it, unlike a middle linebacker or an alpha that’s barking all the time. Bowe is pretty cerebral, reminds you a little bit of Sam Bradford from that standpoint. Never too high, never too low. Every environment he’s in, he loves to compete.”

On top of that, 2027 4-star dual-threat standout Jamison Roberts has already committed to the program. Still, the Sooners haven’t seen success like Riley’s in recent years, but the hope has not gone.