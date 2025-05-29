Lincoln Riley & Kirby Smart on High Alert as 4-Star OSU Commit Announces Massive Recruiting Mission for Ryan Day

Ryan Day, after winning that national championship, is in ‘god’ mode of recruiting. He has the NIL money, the program appeal, and now the national title. There’s probably no recruit in the country who hasn’t pondered going to OSU after being offered. The result is apparent in the 2026 class, with 13 high-profile commits already terming Columbus their new home. While the momentum is good, the national signing day is still very far, and that’s why the work isn’t done yet. But it won’t be too difficult either since he has the rare blessing of a commit who is helping with the recruiting.

Amongst the 13 commits, Ryan Day has roped in Chris Henry., who, being the 5-star, 3rd-ranked WR, stands out solely. But do not underestimate Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who, although a four-star, is still a 12th-ranked WR from Mater Dei High School, California. Standing at 6’1″ and 10 lbs, the WR shows excellent ball skills and finished with 693 yards last year, improving his 512-yard tally in the 2023 season. But his heroics have now surpassed the on-field exploits.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, after committing to Ohio State, is influencing other players, even one of the USC commits, to come to Ohio State. And he is doing it quite aggressively, as he said on the 28th May episode of ‘BuckeyeBoyz.’ The hosts asked the WR, “Are there any recruits that you are currently recruiting to the Buckeyes right now?” Kayden provided two names initially that he was recruiting and was in continuous contact with. “I would say Tyler Atkinson, linebacker, Shaun Scott, he’s a USC commit, but I’m still kind of recruiting him.” But why does Kayden’s recruiting matter?

Shaun Scott, the 4-star edge rusher, committed to USC on 11th May, after he was recruited by Rob Ryan, the assistant LBs coach. However, Kayden’s connection with Scott is older than Rob Ryan. Both players attended the same high school and played for the same team. As for Tyler Atkinson, Kayden visited USC around the same time Atkinson was visiting back in April, and from there, Kayden might have started his friendship with the player.

While Shaun Scott is a USC commit, Atkinson hasn’t committed to any program yet. But Atkinson is leaning heavily towards Georgia. Kayden’s recruitment thus can make a world of difference for Ryan Day. That being said, Kayden’s recruiting exploits do not end here.

Kayden also named the third player, who is leaning towards Georgia. What’s best for Ryan Day is that Kayden calls the player every day. “Obviously, Mark Bowman. I mean, I talk to him about it almost every day.” Mark Bowman is the 1st-ranked tight end in the country right now and is rated 98 on 247Sports. Standing at 6’4.5″and 225 lbs, the player is also a student of Mater Dei High School, the same as Kayden’s. This essentially makes Kayden’s recruitment exploits pivotal in making Bowman lean towards Ryan Day’s camp from Kirby Smart’s, who has a 25.9% probability on On3 to land him.

The end of Ohio State and Ryan Day near as per a major CFB analyst

While Ryan Day’s 2026 recruitment plans have been going strong with his unexpected assistant-cum-player recruiter, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. He still has a big leap to make in 2025 despite winning the national title and roping in top recruitment classes. And if he fails to do that? According to J.D. PicKell of On3, it will be the end of Ohio State.

Ryan Day achieved everything last season and won the 12-team playoff but couldn’t defeat Michigan for the fourth time in a row. The record that Ryan Day has against Michigan makes things murky in his legacy. “I keep saying this, the Michigan conversation for the folks in Columbus is like an infection. It’s just irritating. It’s frustrating. And right now, it’s not giving you the biggest problem, you can live with it because you just won a national championship. But if you don’t take care of that infection over the course of the next couple of years, it is going to be the end of you,” said J.D. PicKell.

Well, surely, Ryan Day has to do everything to win that Michigan game in 2025, to be played in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will have Bryce Underwood behind the center, and the team will be formidable if Sherrone Moore’s recruiting exploits are considered. It certainly won’t be easy, but if Ryan Day wants his name not to be counted among the likes of John Cooper, then a win will be crucial.