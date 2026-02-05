Lincoln Riley Leans on New DC to Land Former TCU Staffer After Commanders Steal DL Coach

USC’s defensive staff is facing a coaching shakeup. Lincoln Riley leaned on outside experience and tried to stabilize the Trojans’ defense. But the security was ripped apart when his co-DC Eric Henderson got a defensive line coaching job with the Washington Commanders.

USC had already absorbed a major hit when D’Anton Lynn, the DC who helped push the group toward Big Ten readiness, left for Penn State. Gary Patterson’s return to college football as the new Trojans DC was meant to steady things. Still, Eric Henderson’s exit may be the bigger loss, at least in the short term. But Lincoln Riley wasn’t waiting around and replacement conversations began quickly.

Texas Tech D-line coach Zarnell Fitch has quickly emerged as an early name to watch as a potential replacement, per On3. There’s familiarity here. He both played for and coached under Gary Patterson at TCU, overlapping with him from 2014 to 2021 on staff and earlier as a player in 2004 and 2005. And there’s another factor. He’s without a job right now.

Zarnell Fitch’s contract at Texas Tech expired on January 31 and was not renewed, according to a Tech athletics spokesman on February 4. The timing lines up neatly with USC’s sudden opening. And the good thing for Fitch is he’s coming off the best stretch of his career. The Red Raiders just finished a 12-2 season, won the Big 12, and made a CFP appearance for the first time. The defensive line drove a lot of it.

Texas Tech finished first in the FBS in rushing defense, third in total defense and scoring defense, tied for sixth in total sacks, and ranked 11th in sacks per game. Zarnell Fitch coached the defensive tackles, including Lee Hunter and A.J. Holmes, both of whom earned All-America recognition.

In December, Zarnell Fitch was named FootballScoop’s Defensive Line Coach of the Year. You probably remember how it ended with a 23-0 loss to Oregon in the Orange Bowl quarterfinal. But still. The lingering question is if he can be a worthy replacement to his elite predecessor.

Eric Henderson’s resume is heavier at the top. During his time with the Los Angeles Rams, he won a Super Bowl and coached Aaron Donald. At USC, the on-field impact was clear. The Trojans dropped from allowing 34.4 points per game in 2023 to 24.1 in 2024. They finished No. 21 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten in third-down defense at 33.5%, a massive jump from No. 106 the year before. Losing the mastermind behind those spikes surely stings for Lincoln Riley.

Did Lincoln Riley win or lose?

Eric Henderson’s fingerprints are all over recruiting too. His NFL credibility helped land Rivals’ No. 1 overall 2026 recruit Luke Wafle. He pulled Aaron Donald into USC practices, which tells you the level of trust he carried. In the 2025 cycle, he helped land Jahkeem Stewart, a top-50 DL recruit who immediately produced as a freshman with 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks and earned FWAA Freshman All-America honors.

Meanwhile, Zarnell Fitch’s value is different. He’s a program builder at the position level. His players at Texas Tech played disciplined, physical football and carried a defense through an entire season. There’s also the Patterson factor. He knows exactly what Gary Patterson wants from a front, how he teaches it, and where he’s flexible. That reduces installation time if he’s hired.

Eric Henderson has also coached at Oklahoma State, UTSA, and with the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s a former three-time All-ACC DE at Georgia Tech. He was climbing fast and that’s where speculation sneaks in. Maybe Lincoln Riley misplayed this by not elevating him when the DC job opened? If USC had done that, it’s harder for an NFL team to poach him for what is technically a lateral move. For now, USC is clearly prioritizing continuity over splash.