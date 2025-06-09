Lincoln Riley Loses 1200-Yd Commit to SEC Powerhouse After Leaving Immediate Rivals Stunned With Major Flip Announcement

Lincoln Riley’s recruiting is really strong right now, putting him at No. 1 on On3’s list. Getting 28 players committed is no joke. Everything seemed set for his 2026 class, especially with his target wide receiver committed early on. But things took a swift turn.

Enter Kohen Brown. Last month, the USC commit unexpectedly reopened his recruitment just before Texas offered him. He quickly visited Utah, then headed to Austin. While Notre Dame and Ole Miss were next on his schedule, the strong buzz suggests he might be committing very soon, potentially canceling those later trips. The momentum is clearly shifting, and one program could be about to land him.

Brown committed to USC on April 2, but hit the reset button on May 9. Now, the 6-foot, 190-pound playmaker is back on the market, and his stock is soaring. According to 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 72 overall player in Texas and the No. 84 WR nationally for 2026. His 2024 season? Straight breakout. Brown gathered 1,084 receiving yards and 138 rushing yards last year. With 116 more yards from the year before, his total reached 1,200 receiving yards. Versatile. Explosive. And now, one of the hottest names in the class.

So, it’s no surprise college football’s big dogs came calling. But in the race for Kohen Brown, Lincoln Riley just took a major hit. On June 8th, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that the three-star WR committed to Texas after his official visit to Austin. The Waxahachie WR didn’t leave much doubt—his message was simple: “This is home.” Texas lands a dynamic playmaker with serious upside. And the Longhorns just scored a big win on the recruiting trail.

Kohen Brown had options—lots of them. Miami, Auburn, Colorado, Arkansas, and more. But he chose Steve Sarkisian’s Texas over Lincoln Riley’s USC, making a bold statement on the trail. Brown became the third 2026 commit for the Longhorns this weekend, joining 5-star kicker Jake Collett and 4-star DL Dylan Berymon. He’s now the 11th pledge in a star-studded Texas class featuring five-stars like QB Dia Bell, ATH Jermaine Bishop Jr., and LS Trott O’Neal.

According to 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks, Kohen Brown has the tools to be a major asset at the Power 4 level. Brooks sees big-time potential in the dynamic wideout. “Dangerous if allowed a clean release and a runway, including targets in the screen and jet/fly games,” Brooks wrote. “Encouraging multi-position, multi-phase participation vs. strong high school competition. Seam ripper and slot fade threat with open-field speed to go run it down when needed. Projects to the P4 level as a valuable piece to the receiver room.” If he sticks with the Longhorns, Brown could be a hidden gem turned headline maker.

While one SEC program stole Brown from Lincoln Riley’s USC, the Trojans aren’t sitting still. USC just pulled off a major flip of their own—snagging an elite CB who was locked in with an SEC team. The battle for top talent is heating up, and the Trojans are making bold moves to stay in the game. Honestly, when it comes to recruiting, USC’s no stranger to flipping the script.

Lincoln Riley pulls off a stunning flip

When it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, no team is running the show quite like the USC Trojans. Under Lincoln Riley’s new reign, the Trojans’ recruiting is firing on all cylinders. They’re pulling elite talent from coast to coast, building a powerhouse in Southern California. Their latest prize? Four-star CB Peyton Dyer—once committed to South Carolina. Now, Dyer’s flipped the script and pledged to USC, sending a clear message to the rest of CFB. The Trojans aren’t just competing; they’re dominating the talent chase.

“Now that I’m a part of the real USC, I’m ready to work and build something special,” Dyer said. Peyton Dyer becomes the third CB locked in for USC’s 2026 class, joining 4-stars Brandon Lockhart and Elbert Hill. With talent stacking up, the Trojans’ defensive backfield is becoming very strong, and Dyer’s arrival makes it even better.

Lincoln Riley is going all out to recruit top players for USC, using flashy visits that leave a lasting impression. This strategy is now even more important with the new House v. NCAA settlement. Under this plan, football gets a large 75% share (around $15 million), which some big schools may increase even further. This new financial setup suggests USC’s No. 1 recruiting spot will stay strong for a while.