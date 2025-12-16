Lincoln Riley Makes Major 2026 Announcement as USC’s $160k Factor Puts College Football on Alert

It feels like a rewind. Lincoln Riley’s USC appears to be back in its old recruiting glory. The last time USC saw this kind of surge was in 2006, during the Pete Carroll era. Nearly two decades later, Lincoln Riley is recreating that buzz, this time with the 2026 class leading the charge.

“32 of USC’s 35 signees from the Early Signing Period will enroll in January and participate in the Trojans’ 2026 spring camp,” reported USC reporter Keely Eure.

Landing the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for 2026 with one five-star and 21 four-stars speaks volumes about loyalty and belief in the vision. To make it even sweeter, this 2026 class is the first non-SEC program to sign the nation’s top class since 2008. Perhaps that’s why Lincoln Riley didn’t downplay it either, calling the achievement “huge.”

“It’s huge,” admitted the Trojans’ head coach during Monday’s presser. “I mean, it’s a high number that is going to be here, and it’s important…. We have a large number of players that have already signed… and when you sign as many as we did, you’re gonna have to make some tough decisions here.”

With the transfer portal approaching and key players up for re-signing, Riley will have to make a series of critical roster decisions to shape a championship-caliber team. Even the 2026 spring practice will play a major role in that process. But USC’s recruiting momentum makes one thing clear: Riley and Co. have orchestrated a significant strategic overhaul.

Interestingly, a core part of the strategy was “keeping the best players in California home,” and this class includes nearly 19 commits from California. To cap it off, the money followed the momentum. USC’s 2026 class is averaging around $160K in NIL value per player, while industry sources estimate the total spend is north of $9 million, much of it front-loaded. That level of investment could secure early commitments for the Trojans and put other CFB powerhouses on alert.

For USC, with that much investment, the recruiting surge felt inevitable, and under Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are reloaded.

Among others, Waymond Jordan is expected to return to USC next season and serve as one of the team’s primary RBs. And when asked about players coming back, the head coach kept it honest.

“It’s like, it’s an accomplishment to be welcomed back, and then on top of that, when you do have that option, it’s something that should be celebrated by a school or a program that somebody wants to continue,” said Riley.

Then Lincoln Riley added that they prioritize returning players, which can bring significant benefits for both the team and the athletes. Still, roster changes are needed because of this large group of signees. Obviously, it’s tough, but in the modern NIL era, where players have plenty of options, choosing USC clearly shows that their investment is paying off.

Now, if Riley’s USC wins the bowl game, it could also play a significant role in boosting their recruiting efforts.

Lincoln Riley’s USC could stack more talent

While the Trojans face TCU at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on December 30 for the Alamo Bowl, this matchup is a golden opportunity for Lincoln Riley to showcase his program on a national platform. And a big win here is a billboard for recruits and the promise of joining a program on the rise. Here, location matters.

While Texas is talent-rich, USC doesn’t play there often. But this time for the bowl game, local prospects get to see the team live, and the national broadcast spreads the Trojan brand coast to coast. Now, while Riley knows the value of local talent, success in this bowl could cement USC as a destination for top-tier talent outside California. Not only does it stack talent, but it also sends a strong message to future recruits.

While this high-stakes bowl serves as a recruiting tool, a strong showing in San Antonio could further amplify USC’s elite status. With that, they could be on the cusp of contending for a national title next season.