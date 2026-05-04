Lincoln Riley Makes Sudden Recruiting Change for USC After No. 1 Finish in 2026

Lincoln Riley rarely takes his foot off the gas on the recruiting trail. But after signing a massive, 35-player class in 2026 that ranked No. 1 nationally, USC is shifting gears. Instead of casting a wide net, Riley is shrinking his target board to focus exclusively on elite talent.

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“USC set the market last year with the No. 1 overall class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings with 35 signees,” On3’s Pete Nakos said on X. “A year later, the Trojans are only expected to take 16 commits in the 2027 cycle. That’s partly due to what they see as a class lacking the depth to spend top dollar on beyond the very top-end recruits.”

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Right now, the Trojans hold 13 commitments for the 2027 cycle. Nine of those carry four- or five-star ratings, proving the staff is prioritizing blue-chip talent. While they currently trail programs like Oklahoma and Texas A&M in the national rankings, USC’s new philosophy favors high-end impact over sheer roster volume.

Elite talent comes with a massive price tag. Securing foundational five-star pieces like tight end Mark Bowman requires a heavy financial commitment in the modern NIL era. Rather than spreading those funds across 30-plus high school recruits, USC is concentrating its war chest to retain its most valuable signees.

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Lincoln Riley’s team already has a very strong group from the 2026 class. Those players will still be young and improving when the 2027 season comes. So, Lincoln Riley already has a solid team from last year and does not need to spend as much money right now on new players.

The 2027 class is still not complete. Many players have not chosen a college yet, so we don’t fully know how good or deep this group will be. Right now, it may look like the 2027 class has less depth, but that is only because fewer top players have committed so far. Also, some players are changing their class year (reclassifying), which makes things more confusing and harder to judge.

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The incoming $20.5 million revenue-sharing cap is forcing teams to budget like NFL front offices. While programs like Texas A&M strike early to lock up multiple five-stars by May, USC is purposely holding cash in reserve. Capping the high school class preserves vital cap space for veteran acquisitions when the transfer portal opens in January.

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This is exactly what Lincoln Riley and USC are doing; they are not just adding top players to the program, but also keeping money for the transfer portal that will open in January. Now, this approach might have come after the latest playoff jab, as the team wants to focus on the top players now.

Lincoln Riley’s team playoff snub