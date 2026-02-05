Lincoln Riley Makes USC Expectations Loud and Clear After GM’s ‘Sick to My Stomach’ Admission

In between disappointments, USC gets a glimmer of hope. Obviously, they didn’t appear in the CFP during Lincoln Riley’s first four seasons with the Trojans. However, there’s renewed optimism after it signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. Now, for the head coach, winning is no longer optional.

“I think the biggest thing is this class just cohesively saw the opportunity, not just individually but really collectively for themselves here at USC,” said Riley during his Wednesday appearance on Big Ten Football. “So I think their desire to win, to win championships at a high level, and to do it at SC together was really kind of what bonded this group from the beginning.”

Although Lincoln Riley’s debut season with an 11-3 record showed a belief in the Trojans that they can get back to their golden days. But four seasons in, and nothing has been achieved in the Trojan Nation. Now, with this recruiting momentum, the coach is hopeful that a title run is now on the horizon because his winning mentality has brought elite talents to USC; all that’s left is execution.

While Riley concentrates on recruiting in-state talent, adding nearly 20 from Southern California in this cycle, this roster isn’t starting from scratch. In fact, there are experienced players coming back like King Miller and Waymond Jordan. Moreover, Jayden Maiava is back as the QB. The defensive front also highlights veterans and proven transfers, while all five starting offensive linemen return.

“There’s a third of our roster that’s going to be really young, but really the rest of our roster is pretty old and pretty experienced—we like the mix of that right now,” stated Riley.

Now with three five-star, thirteen top-150 prospects, and thirty-five total signees, USC’s 2026 class only shows why fans believe the leap is coming. While a 9-4 record signaled a sign of rise from its recent years, that wasn’t enough to build a lasting mark. Only a national title-winning season can justify Riley’s effort as well as USC’s investment.

With this recruiting milestone, USC makes a historic run, too. The Trojans officially became the first non-SEC program since 2008 to have the No. 1 recruiting class. And the most impactful decision for them has been holding on to the in-state talent. That could allow Riley to push the group toward the ultimate goal.

“We’ve got a great group we are fired up about,” said Chad Bowden to 247. “The main focus was to bring in the right kids who want to be here and to retain the right guys already within these walls.”

Despite that, the USC GM didn’t flinch when accepting the reality of the 2025 season, calling it a disappointment. While recruiting ranks get a steady raise after Riley’s arrival, the performances are still inconsistent. But now, it seems a major leap forward could keep fan support alive, as they have a title-caliber 2026 roster.

USC GM’s words signal a make-or-break season

Lincoln Riley arrived with a championship expectation, but four seasons later, the trophies still haven’t shown up. It won’t be false to say that only a monster buyout was something keeping Riley tethered to USC. And it was evident when Trojans GM Chad Bowden addressed USC’s 2025 season.

“What just happened wasn’t good enough,” said Bowden. “It’s black or white. Either you’re in the playoffs, or you’re not. You either win a championship or you don’t.”

This might sound particularly harsh, but the USC GM went further with a bold one.

“I’m sick to my stomach for people who cover us. I’m sick to my stomach for donors. I’m sick to my stomach for people that might be unhappy with winning nine games, and they should be unhappy,” added Bowden.

Lincoln Riley has already made it clear that the least acceptable result now is making the playoffs for the 2026 season. And Bowden’s words reflect the same sentiment. USC has done its side of the action at the recruiting front. They have poured more than $300 million into facilities, reportedly spent $9 million to assemble their 2026 class, and brought in Gary Patterson to toughen up a defense that lacked a “bully” edge.

Considering all that, Riley’s margin for error is gone. Now with a loaded schedule looming, which consists of Oregon, OSU, Penn State, and Indiana, Bowden’s words suggest that winning is the only option.