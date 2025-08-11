Lincoln Riley Moves On from DJ Wingfield as New Details Confirm USC’s Swift Action Amid Legal Battle

Jagger Giles, Kaedin Robinson, DJ Wingfield, and Nyzier Fourqurean, the NCAA’s eligibility drama is turning into an epidemic for many college football players. One moment you’re gearing up for the season, the next you’re stuck in limbo, wondering if you’ll even suit up. The uncertainty is as nerve-wracking for fans as it is for the players. If you’ve been tracking USC lately, you know they’ve had their share of this chaos, especially with the offensive line’s guard spot.

And DJ Wingfield’s situation is their source of concern. When he transferred from Purdue to USC in January 2024, it seemed like a perfect fit. A seasoned interior lineman ready to bolster the Trojans’ front. But now, with Wingfield’s ongoing legal battle to secure NCAA eligibility, USC has no option but to pivot. Just like Luke Fickell dealing with his own headaches at Wisconsin by replacing Nyzier Fourqurean with Omillio Agard and D’Yoni Hill, Lincoln Riley also has to move on. But who will replace him?

Micah Banuelos might not have the headlines of a high-profile transfer, but according to USC J, host of the In Tha Sauce podcast, Banuelos is making waves. “You’re starting to hear good things about Micah Banuelos. Now, the key thing about him is he’s a lot more healthier and he’s picking up solid weight. I’m talking about solid weight since Coach Tru [Trumain Carroll] has been there,” the host remarked. Banuelos, a redshirt sophomore from Washington, has been turning heads with his improved physicality and tenacity. This is significant for the Trojans as they try to stabilize the offensive line amid Wingfield’s uncertain status.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Extending the point further, USC J noted that the vibe around Banuelos is more than just weight gain; it’s a newfound confidence and strength. “He feels stronger. He feels healthier. And I think as even with that, um, for those who don’t remember, Micah Banuelos had a nasty side to him. If you don’t remember watching this film, he came out of the state of Washington. He was moving and grooving,” the podcast host added.

AD

Considering Banuelos’ role in practices and the battles ongoing within the offensive line, his presence might be the foundation Lincoln Riley builds on while Wingfield’s fate is decided. The optimism surrounding Banuelos is grounded in the work done in the last few months and the noticeable changes on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the college football world, adaptability often wins the day, especially when the NCAA’s eligibility rules keep throwing curveballs. While DJ Wingfield fights the good fight in court, Lincoln Riley is already planning a move that makes both practical and strategic sense. With Micah Banuelos developing into a stronger, more ready player, USC may have quietly found its new go-to guard. Moreover, keep an eye on that August 18 court date, because DJ Wingfield’s story isn’t over yet. But for now, it looks like Lincoln Riley is also hell-bent on winning the battle in the trenches, with or without Wingfield.

NCAA career limbo deepens

The increasing list of names in the career limbo highlights a growing crisis for college football players facing uncertain futures. What should be the most exciting weeks of players’ football lives have instead turned into court dates and paperwork. The trio of Jagger Giles, Kaedin Robinson, and DJ Wingfield will now have their cases heard together on August 18, a rare consolidation that underscores just how widespread and contentious the eligibility fight has become. In each case, the battle is about the right to complete their college careers without being tripped up by rule interpretations that many see as outdated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Wingfield, who transferred to USC from Purdue in January 2024, this legal wrangling has kept him from locking down a starting spot on the Trojans’ offensive line. Giles, a linebacker whose junior college years were unexpectedly counted against his NCAA clock, is pushing back against what he calls an unfair calculation of his eligibility timeline. Robinson, a wide receiver denied a final year at UCLA, has been left sidelined despite the pandemic disruptions and transfer transitions that shaped his career path. Each case is personal, and yet together, they highlight a systemic problem: the NCAA’s static rulebook colliding with the evolving realities of modern college football.

The looming August 18 hearing will carry weight well beyond these three athletes. If the court sides with them, it could set a precedent for how eligibility rules are interpreted in the NIL and transfer portal era. If not, it’s another example of careers being cut short not by injury or performance, but by technicalities.