Lincoln Riley Names 3 USC Units Making Major Spring Camp Improvements

USC is gearing up for a powerful show this season, having signed the No. 1 class of the 2026 cycle. The Trojans are wrapping up spring camp, a crucial time for this interesting team to gel together. Lincoln Riley has skipped the annual spring game, which means the next time the media gets to see this team will be the season opener. But the head coach has singled out three areas that have impressed him the most this spring.

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“I would put receiver in that category,” Riley said after practice. “Just because there were so many new ones, and then not having Tanook [Hines] able to go this spring, you’re kind of interested to see what that would look like. I mean, the whole room, really, other than [Corey] Simms and a little bit of Romero Ison, was completely new. That group has performed, and I think we’ve got some playmakers in there.”

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Wide receiver was always going to be USC’s biggest question mark entering the 2026 season. They’ve lost top WRs Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the draft, leaving no solid contributor to help quarterback Jayden Maiava in the passing game. To make matters worse, Tanook Hines is out with an injury. This allowed newcomers like transfer WR Terrell Anderson, and freshmen Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, and Luc Weaver to get some more reps. Anderson, being the most experienced WR in the room, is likely to be named a starter. The other positions could likely be taken by Simms, and one of the remaining contenders. There are other pass catchers who have improved him as well.

“I would put tight ends in there in that very similar category for similar reasons,” Riley added. “Obviously, a lot of losing Lake [McRee], who performed so well, so consistently for us, over the last few years. Kind of interested to see how that room would step up and definitely been encouraged there.”

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USC was able to rope in star TE Mark Bowman for their 2026 campaign. The 5-star recruit is expected to take over after McRee and Walker Lyons. Returning TEs Tucker Ashcraft and Walter Matthews have missed camp because of an injury, allowing new talents like Bowman to take up the charge.

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Lincoln Riley‘s last pick went to the defense.

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Trojan linebackers are in for some good numbers

“I think the last one that comes to mind for me would be linebacker. I think both Dez [Desman Stephen II and J-Walk [Jadyn Walker] have taken some really good steps and have really taken to what we’re doing defensively quickly. And then I think some of the depth that started to establish there… It’s definitely been fun to watch that one, that group go. They’ve been very steady throughout spring.”

The Trojans’ linebacker room probably has the most interesting mix of names. For starters, Lincoln Riley won big with the return of starters in Stephen and Walker. The duo brings a total production of 92 tackles (solo), but just one interception and one sack. USC also brought in transfer LB Devan Bryant, who started in 10 games for Washington. It’s not the most exciting lineup, but at the same time, this unit can pull off something good.

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Talanoa Ili, a freshman star, will be a name to look out for. The 6th-best linebacker of the 2026 class, the rookie is bound to see some time on the field. He might not win a starting job in Year 1, but he will definitely get some reps.

Last season, the linebacker room was the youngest on the roster, but it still held its ground. Stephen led the defense last year with 89 total tackles, while former linebacker Eric Gentry followed him with 76 tackles. The latter’s exit now allows Walker, Elijah Newby, and Bryant to step up. They are no longer as inexperienced as they were in 2025.

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USC can be a surprise hit in the 2026 season because there are still a lot of unknowns at crucial positions on the roster. But based on what Lincoln Riley has given us, there is growth in the right places. Will the Trojans be able to continue with this momentum in the fall?