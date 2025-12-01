Lincoln Riley Nearing Same Bowl Game Fate That Deion Sanders Labeled a “B—t Kicking”

With a 29-10 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans finished their regular season at No. 17 in the CFP rankings. With a 9-3 record, Lincoln Riley’s Trojans aren’t heading to the playoffs, but their postseason isn’t over yet. USC is now bowl eligible, and the projection likely suggests a high-profile destination.

As per USC beat writer Ryan Kartje, Lincoln Riley’s USC will end its 2025 season at the Valero-Alamo Bowl.

“Seems quite likely at this point, after last night’s win over UCLA, that USC will end its season at the Alamo Bowl. The Trojans have never played in the Alamo,” wrote Ryan Kartje on X.

USC fans now head to one of the most coveted Bowl Games in college football history, which has been played since 1993. According to the current Bowl game agreement, which runs through 2025, the Alamo Bowl is primarily held within the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences. However, the USC Trojans remain eligible despite moving to the Big Ten in 2024, from the Pac-12 conference (2011-2023). This is a historic opportunity for Lincoln Riley’s Trojans, as the program has never played in the Alamo Bowl since its inception in 1993.

If the projection holds, USC will likely face No. 11 BYU, which ended its regular season with an 11-1 record. However, this also depends on the result of the matchup between the Cougars and the Red Raiders. Sitake’s team may get a spot in the playoffs if they win the Big 12 championship game.

Last year, BYU dominated Deion Sanders‘ Colorado Buffaloes by 36-14. After the game, Deion Sanders labeled the loss as a ‘bu– kicking’ by Kalani Sitake and BYU, despite having Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter on their side. USC is in a similar position to Colorado this season, going 9-3 in the regular season and in the Alamo Bowl against BYU, with some of its key players by its side.

Possible alternatives if BYU goes to the CFP

It’s likely that BYU may get into the CFP if it wins the Big 12 championship game. That would mean that the committee will have to find a way to have two Big 12 teams in Texas Tech and BYU. If that were to happen, USC would get a different opponent than the Cougars.

Since both Texas Tech and BYU won’t be available for the Alamo Bowl, the next in line would be Houston and Iowa State. Houston finished its season 9-3, with defeats against TCU, West Virginia, and Texas Tech. USC played Houston three times between 1993-96, with the Trojans winning each matchup.

Iowa State, on the other hand, finished with an 8-4 record. Matt Campbell’s team started the season well but lost four on the trot. Matt Campbell may even get a HC gig at another program before his team suits up for its bowl appearance. All the games make for an interesting watch. USC has a chance to end the season with 10 wins, a first time in Lincoln Riley’s tenure at the Trojans.