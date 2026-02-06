Lincoln Riley Prepares Double Blow for Kenny Dillingham as USC Gains Momentum for Two ASU Prospects

Arizona State already lost its projected 2026 QB Sam Leavitt to LSU this offseason. But the Sun Devils made sure to lock Kenny Dillingham with a new extension to continue the push this season and beyond. This is where Lincoln Riley, who closed the book on the 2026 cycle with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, comes in as a threat, as USC’s junior day exposed the concerns for ASU.

Per Rivals’ report, USC has a great chance to land 2027 3-star WR prospect Eli Woodard. Steve Wiltfong gave a 95% prediction in favor of Lincoln Riley and the Trojans after his weekend visit. The Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral standout already has an ASU offer and visited back in November.

Eli Woodard is set to announce his commitment on February 10, and multiple national analysts are now aligned behind USC, including Adam Gorney, Greg Biggins, and Scott Schrader. The 6’0, 180-pound prospect didn’t play coy afterward.

“The USC visit was great,” he said. “Had a great time and loved everything about it.”

Eli Woodard talked about the culture, the history, and the chance to be “the next great USC receiver.” He’s coming off an impressive junior season, recording 51 catches, 1,070 yards, and 17 TDs.

A lot of the credit goes to Chad Savage in Eli Woodard’s recruitment. The TE and inside receivers coach joined the program ahead of the 2025 season and has quickly become one of Lincoln Riley’s most effective recruiters. He played a role in landing five signees in the 2026 class, including three WRs, with one gem being 4-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, the No. 55 overall recruit and No. 8 WR nationally per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

USC’s pitch to receivers is backed by undeniable production. With a proven pipeline to the NFL, the next wave is already making an impact on campus, led by projected first-rounder Makai Lemon, who racked up 1,156 yards and 11 TDs last season. Ja’Kobi Lane followed as the No. 2 WR with 745 yards.

Eli Woodard wasn’t the only Arizona-area standout at USC. Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor RB Jeremy Adeyanju, who holds an offer from Kenny Dillingham, also visited. As a junior, he rushed for 1,167 yards and 15 TDs, averaging nearly eight yards per carry.

“The environment at USC was definitely cool,” he said. “It was hot out there, but I’m used to it since I live in Arizona. The atmosphere was cool, coaches were welcoming, as long with the players there as well.”

Lincoln Riley’s staff branded USC’s junior day as the “Trojan Olympics,” putting prospects through a series of competitive stations before shifting to something more relaxed. In this case, it means watching USC’s men’s basketball team take on Rutgers Saturday afternoon. There was also urgency in the recruitment process.

Lincoln Riley’s success only raises expectations

Monday marked the start of an NCAA recruiting dead period, which means no visits until March 1. This was USC’s last chance to host for a while, and they made the most of it. Once the dead period lifts, the Trojans are expected to bring a wave of 2027 prospects back to campus. The Trojans’ 2027 class is still small, with just one commit so far in 4-star CB Aaron Washington. But after signing a massive 2026 haul, Lincoln Riley is being selective, and these two Arizona State prospects sit high on the board.

This is why ASU needs to start working to hold its interests. Kenny Dillingham had been tied to major vacancies, but the Sun Devils extended his contract for good reason, because his recruiting results improved continually. 2026 saw them compiling a top-35 class while securing two early commits for 2027. But even with stability in Tempe, USC is still a powerhouse that can’t be overlooked. Besides, Lincoln Riley just showed everyone that his recruiting momentum isn’t slowing down.

But with great power comes great expectations. USC’s recruiting dominance comes with its own consequences. It raised the stakes even higher for Lincoln Riley, who now has the most expensive $10-$12M roster-building experiment in college football. 2026 could be a win-or-bust season for the $11.5 million head coach.