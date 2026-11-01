Lincoln Riley Pulls a Bizarre Scripted Postgame Move After USC’s Win Over Ohio State

Lincoln Riley pulled out prepared notes at the end of his postgame press conference after USC’s upset victory over Ohio State. The unusual move came after weeks of questions surrounding his position, making his closing remarks stand out even after a significant win.

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USC head coach Lincoln Riley drew criticism after pulling out prepared notes and delivering an unexpected statement at the end of his postgame press conference following the Trojans’ upset win over No. 2 Ohio State on October 31. The unusual moment was highlighted by Los Angeles Times reporter Ben Bolch, who shared his observation on X on November 1.

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“This program is not built on internal joy, excuse me, built on internal joy not external applause. This wins for all the staff members, the players, the leaders, admin, all the people within the walls. I said before this game that I’m the right person for this job and as long as all those people know that, that’s all I care about,” Lincoln Riley said.

The timing of Riley’s prepared statement was significant, considering the questions surrounding his position before the Ohio State matchup. USC entered the contest following a disappointing 24-7 defeat against Wisconsin on October 24. The loss added to the frustration surrounding the program, with Riley facing criticism over the team’s performances and his ability to meet expectations in his fifth season.

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The coach had already addressed questions about his future before the Buckeyes game, maintaining that he believed he was the right person to lead USC. However, the defeat against Wisconsin had made it difficult for the Trojans to build momentum in their College Football Playoff pursuit. His decision to repeat that message after the Ohio State victory therefore attracted attention beyond the usual postgame celebrations.

While Riley’s postgame remarks attracted attention, the Trojans had delivered a performance that gave their coach a significant result to point to. USC defeated the second-ranked Buckeyes 30-18 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 31, securing its first victory over a top-10 opponent during Riley’s tenure with the program.

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Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley provided an early breakthrough with a 69-yard touchdown reception on USC’s second play. Freshman tight end Mark Bowman added another major contribution with a 70-yard reception in the third quarter, helping the Trojans maintain control of the contest.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava finished with 222 passing yards and a touchdown, while the USC defense prevented Ohio State from scoring a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

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The victory also came against an Ohio State team that had entered the matchup ranked No. 2 nationally. USC’s ability to limit the Buckeyes’ scoring opportunities, particularly in the red zone, played an important role in the result. The performance improved the Trojans’ record to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Although the win kept USC’s College Football Playoff hopes alive, the Trojans still have work to do in the remaining games. A CBS Sports report noted that USC’s betting-market odds of reaching the playoff improved from 5% before the Ohio State game to 25% afterward, showing how significantly the upset changed the team’s postseason outlook.

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Riley’s overall record at USC also improved to 42-20 with the victory. More importantly, the result provided a response to the criticism that had followed the Wisconsin defeat. However, the prepared statement ensured that the discussion surrounding the coach did not remain limited to his team’s performance against Ohio State.

With USC securing a significant victory over the second-ranked Buckeyes, Riley got a much-needed result after the Wisconsin defeat. Yet his decision to deliver a prepared statement ensured that the postgame conversation extended beyond the Trojans’ performance on the field.