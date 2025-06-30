Lincoln Riley’s USC Faces Ongoing Recruiting Drought as Kirby Smart Closes June with 14 Commits

Lincoln Riley‘s USC just landed 3 big-time June commitments — linebacker Talanoa Ili, cornerback Peyton Dyer, and EDGE Luke Wafle. Ili, a flip from UCLA, called it a homecoming mission. “Bring college football back to Hollywood LA,” he said, shouting out GM Chad Bowden and Rob Ryan for keeping Cali stars local. On the other hand, Dyer, a Georgia standout, didn’t expect to fall for USC, but the visit changed everything. He also praised coaches Belk and Wes for staying in close touch. Then there’s Wafle, who picked the Trojans over OSU and Texas, as he gave major credit to Nua, Henderson, Riley, and Lynn. So, together, these pledges prove USC’s recruiting fire is real — and Hollywood’s team is building something special. But, wait…

Lincoln Riley’s USC may still sit atop the ON3 2026 recruiting rankings with 30 commits, but the Trojans’ momentum has cooled — and fast. While USC hits a recruiting pause, Kirby Smart and Georgia are catching fire. The Bulldogs have gone on a jaw-dropping tear, landing 7 commitments in seven straight days, as highlighted in On3’s Hayes Fawcett’s June 29 IG post. That run includes six four-stars and one three-star, catapulting Georgia from No. 6 to No. 2 nationally — and No. 1 in the SEC. So, it’s a full-blown Georgia takeover. The Dawgs are barking loud and closing June with thunder. Now, USC still leads, but the pressure is on.

Kirby Smart and the Dawgs are on a mission, and they’re climbing fast. Georgia jumped to No. 3 on Friday after landing elite Houston DB Chace Calicut, who picked the Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan. Then came Saturday’s power move. James Johnson, a disruptive DL from Florida, spurned Michigan, Notre Dame, and Texas to join the red and black. He’s rated as the No. 1 DL in the 2026 class, according to On3 — and his commitment only adds fuel to Georgia’s red-hot surge. With that, Georgia leapfrogged the Irish to claim the No. 2 spot. So, it’s not just a hot streak — it’s a recruiting statement. And looks like the Bulldogs are bulldozing their way to the top.

However, Georgia’s fireworks started Sunday when Shadarius Toodle, a top-200 linebacker from Alabama, flipped from Auburn to the Dawgs. So, the nation’s No. 12 linebacker (per On3 Industry Rankings) lit the fuse. On Monday, in-state EDGE Khamari Brooks kept the momentum rolling, choosing Georgia over rival Alabama. He’s ranked No. 115 overall. Then came Tuesday, with three-star DL Corey Howard out of Valdosta jumping in. So, three days, three new Dawgs — and the spark was just getting started.

But Georgia’s fireworks show kept booming midweek. On Wednesday, Kirby Smart’s Georgia beat out Miami for Jae Lamar, the No. 9 running back and No. 123 overall prospect. A day later, in-state wideout Craig Dandridge, 229th-ranked gem, joined the wave. Then the Dawgs capped the streak with two more wins over Texas, sealing a seven-day commitment spree. Kirby Smart’s Georgia now boasts 24 commits in the 2026 class, including a kicker, a punter, the nation’s No. 1 JUCO talent, Seven Cloud, and the crown jewel — top QB Jared Curtis. To be honest, the Bulldogs are stacked and surging.

Georgia may have landed just 14 commitments in June, but don’t let the number fool you — Kirby Smart’s 2026 class is absolutely star-studded. From elite playmakers to future game-wreckers, this group is loaded with top-tier talent. Take a closer look at the Dawgs’ rising powerhouse.

A glimpse into Kirby Smart’s 2026 class

Kirby Smart’s 2026 class isn’t just top-heavy — it’s deep, dynamic, and loaded with future difference-makers. Four-star OT Ekene Ogboko headlines the trench crew. At 6’6”, 270 lbs, he’s a towering presence with the ability to dominate. Ranked No. 50 in the ESPN 300, Ogboko turned down Florida and Clemson, saying, “They showed me I was a priority… I can come in and compete early.” Georgia also landed two special teams weapons: five-star kicker Harran Zureikat — the No. 1 kicker in the nation — and five-star punter Wade Register. Zureikat gave Kirby credit, saying, “Coach Smart is hands-on with specialists… I’m beyond blessed. Go Dawgs!”

But the firepower doesn’t stop there. Georgia’s class is stacked with versatile, four-star standouts like OL Zykie Helton, CB Caden Harris, DL Carter Luckie, WR Bryan Mosley, Safety Jordan Smith, Safety Zech Fort, and TE Lincoln Keys. Add in rising three-star prospects like OT Graham Houston, OL Zachary Lewis, Safety Kealan Jones, and WR Brady Marchese, and you’ve got a well-rounded haul. This isn’t just a recruiting class — it’s a championship foundation. So, Kirby Smart is building balance and dominance in every phase.

Following Georgia’s recruiting fireworks, elite defensive lineman JJ Johnson added fuel to the fire. His commitment wasn’t just about hype — it was about trust, fit, and future. He said, “They are all about development. What made Georgia No. 1 is the way they develop defensive linemen, my relationships with the coaches, and the fit into their scheme. They run a great defense that really fits the way I play, so I know I can excel there. That is what it came down to.” So, for Johnson, Georgia isn’t just a destination — it’s the perfect launchpad.