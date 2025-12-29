Lincoln Riley Sends Powerful Message to People Crying Over Notre Dame

For the first time in a century, the Jeweled Shillelagh may stay locked away, and Lincoln Riley is betting his reputation that the sacrifice is worth a shot at the title. Being ambitious is a natural trait for Riley, the head coach of the Trojans, who now seems ready to respond with a powerful take on his Notre Dame decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“For every young person in any industry, you want to make yourself where that company or that business or that organization cannot imagine doing what they do without you there, like you make yourself as valuable as you possibly can,” said Riley during Sunday’s appearance on Next Up with Adam Breneman.

“You have to go earn that trust and go earn that responsibility. People are not just going to give that to you. That’s something that you have to be willing to go fight for. But if you’ll do that a lot of times, people, if they see you do a good job and that you’re responsible, that you’re accountable, they’re going to give you, naturally, maybe some more opportunities to prove yourself and to move up,” said Riley.

ADVERTISEMENT

In short, fans’ patience and belief in the head coach could yield the results they hope for in the future. While USC’s decision not to play Notre Dame in the near future has drawn both support and criticism, the coach’s words suggest that, whether it’s right or wrong, there’s always a chance to prove yourself once fans understand your true intentions.

Obviously, the public backlash toward the coach followed USC’s decision not to renew its contract with Notre Dame for 2026, ending one of CFB’s most historic rivalries, one that began in 1926 and would have reached nearly 100 years in 2025. Just like that, emotions ran high, with fans upset and even former USC alumni voicing frustration.

However, Lincoln Riley and USC didn’t decide for personal reasons; the intent was to create a more manageable path to the playoffs. That context may give fans a reason to give Riley a chance to prove himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, whether cutting the Irish helps the Trojans reach a title run next season is something only time will tell. Still, Riley’s USC made this decision with solid reasoning behind it.

USC didn’t hesitate once the details of the CFP’s new deal with Notre Dame became clear. While the agreement gives the Irish an automatic playoff berth if they start the season inside the preseason Top 12, it’s a wrinkle USC wasn’t eager to live with, as the odds weren’t appealing. That’s why protecting its own playoff path became the priority for Lincoln Riley, even if that meant pressing pause on a historic rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Still, the Trojans reportedly attempted to shift the game to Week 0 to keep the matchup alive; however, Notre Dame declined to do so. After that, USC had little choice but to pause the rivalry for the foreseeable future.

While the Trojans focus on the future and their Alamo Bowl appearance, the trust and responsibility Riley has earned from Trojan Nation stem from the talent he has displayed over four seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

He owns a 35–17 overall record and wasted no time making an impact. In his debut year, he delivered an 11-win season, one of the biggest single-season turnarounds in program history. Following that, back-to-back bowl wins in the 2023 Holiday Bowl and 2024 Las Vegas Bowl kept the program trending up.

At the center of it all was Caleb Williams, mentored by Riley into the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

While Lincoln Riley’s resume at USC speaks loudly, fans may place their trust in the head coach again if he leads the Trojans back to the pinnacle of 2004. Still, that success would not erase the mixed feelings among fans and alumni over the USC–Notre Dame controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lincoln Riley’s decision sparks split opinion

Lincoln Riley’s call to pause the Notre Dame rivalry has split Trojan Nation right down the middle. While some see strategy, others see sacrilege.

Now, with Notre Dame locking in a new scheduling agreement with BYU and USC choosing not to renew beyond 2025, a century-old matchup is heading for a timeout, and the reactions have been loud. Here, 2002 Heisman winner and USC alum Carson Palmer didn’t waste time putting his choice of words.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m upset with my alumni,” said Palmer. “Notre Dame is a game you play every year if you’re serious about being elite. You don’t run from tradition or competition.”

From his view, stepping away risks lowering standards and dodging the kind of test that exposes flaws. Now, for a rivalry born in 1926 and defined by titles, toughness, and the Jeweled Shillelagh, that criticism cuts deep. But not everyone is clutching pearls.

Here, 2004 Heisman winner Matt Leinart came to Riley’s defense, urging patience and perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Call me lame, but I’m going to trust a school that’s produced more Heisman winners than anyone else in history and 11 National Championships to do what’s right for the program,” stated Leinart.

Just like that, he framed it as a pause, not a breakup, pointing out other rivalries that stepped away and survived.

While for Riley, protecting USC’s playoff path mattered more than sentiment, for fans, it’s a fork in the road: tradition versus tactics. Now, only wins will settle the argument.