Lincoln Riley rarely lobbies the selection committee in public, yet he walked off the field in Pasadena, convinced his Trojans just shattered the playoff conversation. Minutes after handing Bob Chesney’s squad its most lopsided loss of the year, the USC coach put the committee on notice that his team belongs in the national title picture.

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For USC, the game offered an opportunity to finish the regular season on a high note after an inconsistent campaign, and the No. 15 Trojans delivered exactly that, handing No. 9 UCLA a 45-10 defeat. The victory took USC to a 9-3 record and kept the Victory Bell in its possession for the third consecutive year. More importantly, it gave head coach Lincoln Riley another opportunity to make his team’s case for the College Football Playoff.

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“We definitely made a real statement today. You guys know me. I’ve never been one to stand up and go through all this. We have historic youth on this football team. When you dive into the numbers, it’s pretty wild. The quality wins that we’ve had, coming here on the road in the last game and really blowing out a top ten team in the country on the road, is a pretty big statement. So, I don’t believe there’s 12 better football teams in the country than this one,” Riley said after the game, during the presser on 28 November.

Zuma December 27, 2024: USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with his team during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl featuring the USC Trojans and the Texas A&M Aggies on December 27, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. /CSM. Las Vegas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241227_zma_c04_120 Copyright: xChristopherxTrimx

Speaking after the game, the USC head coach made his position clear, insisting that his team deserves consideration for one of the 12 spots in the College Football Playoff.

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The result was an important response from USC after a difficult few weeks. The Trojans had picked up a 30-18 win over Ohio State on October 31, but their 27-13 loss to Indiana on November 14 dropped them to 7-3. Earlier defeats against Oregon and Wisconsin had also made Riley’s fifth season in Los Angeles a challenging one.

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However, USC finished the regular season with consecutive victories over Maryland and UCLA. Against the Bruins, the Trojans scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and headed into halftime with a commanding 28-3 lead.

Waymond Jordan led the rushing attack with 124 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass, making it a memorable performance for the running back. Quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 16 of 22 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, while USC’s defense forced three interceptions from UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach.

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Riley was particularly pleased with how his players maintained their intensity after halftime. He also pointed to the team’s performance in the trenches, where USC managed to control the game and limit UCLA’s opportunities.

Riley also discussed the progress his team has made throughout the season. With one of the youngest rosters in college football, the USC coach believes his players are beginning to show what they can accomplish as they continue to develop.

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He also acknowledged that the selection committee faces some difficult decisions, especially with several teams still competing for playoff positions. However, Riley believes the victory over a top-10 opponent has made USC’s case harder to overlook.

“But I also respect the committee’s job as they go forward the next few weeks. They have some tough decisions to make. There’s no question about that. But we probably made it a little bit tougher here today. So, proud of these guys,” Riley added.

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Riley’s public lobbying mirrors a familiar late-November playbook for three-loss contenders sitting just outside the bracket. Last season, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made a nearly identical pitch after his 9-3, No. 16 Longhorns upset No. 3 Texas A&M, arguing on national television that beating multiple top-10 opponents outweighed earlier losses, though the committee ultimately left Texas out of the final 12-team field.

Despite the convincing victory, USC’s playoff hopes remain uncertain. The Trojans entered the week ranked No. 15 in the CFP standings, meaning they will need some help from other results to move into the 12-team field. Their three losses, including the defeat against Wisconsin, remain a concern.

USC does have important wins over Ohio State, Washington and UCLA to support its argument. However, missing the Big Ten Championship Game makes its route to the playoffs more difficult.

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The committee will release its next rankings on Tuesday, with the final playoff selections scheduled for December 6. Until then, Riley’s message is clear: he believes USC has shown enough to deserve serious consideration.