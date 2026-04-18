Lincoln Riley Sets Expectations Straight for USC Football Amid Growing Pressure for His Future: “Win Championships”

USC head coach Lincoln Riley will be entering the 2026 season with only one goal in mind, and that’s entering the playoffs. Missing out on that over the last four years has seriously tested the patience of the Trojan fanbase. Now entering his fifth year, Riley knows the standard isn’t just winning regular games. His long-term job security relies entirely on proving this new roster can finally compete for a national title.

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“I think this will be the most complete roster, you know, that we’ve had here at USC,” Lincoln Riley said on the USC Football podcast. “We’ve returned some really good productive players that we think are teed up to be, you know, the best that they’ve been in their careers, including some positions that historically you would say, Hey, this is pretty important in terms of returning production at quarterback, offensive line, running back, and defensive line.”

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“We’ve got, you know, we’ve got quite a bit there, which is an exciting starting piece. And then, you know, we brought in a great class. We signed the number one recruiting class in the country,” the USC HC added.

In a clear show of faith in their existing roster, Lincoln Riley and his staff were notably quiet in the transfer portal, adding just seven players while seeing 19 depart, signaling a strategy built on player development over quick fixes. Instead, USC already had many good players returning.

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One of the most important players making his return is quarterback Jayden Maiava, who gives the team experience and stability. In the 2026 season, they managed to secure the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. This class includes 35 players and 4 five-star recruits: Luke Wafle, Mark Bowman, Keenyi Pepe, and Jaimeon Winfield.

This is a big improvement compared to the previous years. In 2025, their recruiting class was ranked No. 15, and in 2024, it was ranked No. 18.

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A big part of USC’s class came from local talent. Out of 35 players, 20 were from California, including top players like five-star tight end Mark Bowman. This shows USC did a great job keeping strong players close to home. At the same time, USC also brought in players from across the country. Recruits came from 10 different states, so the team added talent from many places, not just one area.

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The urgency for success is real this year. ISC has poured massive resources into the program, including significant investments to land top-tier talent like Luke Wafle. Fans and boosters expect an immediate return on that investment. Riley can no longer sell future potential; he needs to deliver concrete results this fall.

Many of these new players joined the team early and started training during the spring. This helps them learn faster and get ready to play sooner. This blend of early enrollment and a championship-focused attitude gives the 2026 class a chance to contribute immediately.

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“It’s a heck of a group; there’s a lot of talent,” Riley said. “They want to do it for USC, they want to win championships here, and they want to do it together.”

Now, with such a high-end roster, the pressure to enter the playoffs sits right on Riley’s shoulders, and even he is making sure his team knows the mindset he is carrying ahead of the season.

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“I can’t wait for this season to come up,” Riley said. “You know, we came here to win championships. You know, that’s why you come to USC.”

With the 2026 class’s success, Lincoln Riley has also been putting in the work to build a strong 2027 class.

Lincoln Riley’s efforts towards a solid 2027 recruiting class

The 2027 college football recruiting race has already started, and many top teams are building strong groups of players early. Right now, more than 60% of the top players have not chosen a college yet. This means the rankings can still change a lot in the future. The summer will be very important because many players are expected to make their decisions during that time. So, even though some teams have a good start now, everything is still open and can change later.

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USC is ranked No. 5 and is trying to stay strong after building the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026. Their 2027 class also looks very good, with a lot of talented players, especially at wide receiver and in the defensive back positions.

This class is led by players like Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, who is very fast and can play different roles on the field. USC has also added good defensive backs like Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang, which will help improve their defense.

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On offense, Quentin Hale and the other wide receivers bring speed and the ability to make big plays. Tight end Jace Cannon adds good size and can do many things on the field, making him very useful. On the defensive line, Isaiah Vandermade adds depth and energy to the team. With talent secured on both sides of the ball, USC’s 2027 class is shaping up to be another foundational group for the program’s future.

But when push comes to shove, what matters most is the immediate result, since building for tomorrow will not matter if today falls short. The mandate for the 2026 season is crystal clear. Lincold Riley has a returning quarterback, an elite group of freshmen, and a veteran core, which, in fact, is the complete package. The head coach just needs to put it all together and prove that he’s the right man to lead USC into the future.