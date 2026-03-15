Lincoln Riley Sets the Record Straight on Mike Ekeler in Strong USC Statement

After putting Nebraska’s special teams unit on “cruise control,” veteran coach Mike Ekeler was ready for his next test. That challenge now awaits in Los Angeles, where he hopes to bring the same spark. The new USC special teams coordinator and LBs coach has already begun to make his mark, and head coach Lincoln Riley says the Trojans are already feeling Ekeler’s impact.

“Coach Ekeler has really led the charge there in terms of just the fundamental development, kind of how we teach it, the verbiage,” said Riley to reporters after Friday’s spring practice. “The guys have not only been able to do it on the field but also recite the way that we coach it. So that they’re mentally, I don’t think there’s a question of if they know it or not. It kind of removes any doubt that way.”

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“So, yeah, I think we’ve changed some of those periods, and I think our guys are seeing that. They’re also seeing how they apply to not just a special teams period, but it’s amazing how many of these clips show up in an offensive or a defensive competitive period where they’re working a drill for maybe in one period that actually works and teaches you just to be a better player, and you can apply it so many different ways,” added the USC head coach.

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Riley’s decision to bring in Ekeler is a clear signal he’s targeting a specific weakness. Ekeler’s track record proves he’s a specialist in rapid turnarounds, having previously taken Nebraska’s kickoff coverage from 92nd to 12th in a single season, a feat Riley desperately needs to replicate in Los Angeles.

Last year, the Trojans’ special teams had a solid overall efficiency ranking. However, they struggled in the return game and coverage. Perhaps the lowest point of their campaign came against Notre Dame when USC allowed a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown to Jadarian Price. To make matters worse, the team ranked No. 84 in punt returns and No. 89 in kick returns. It’s not a stretch to say that Ekeler has a touch task at his disposal.

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This isn’t Ekeler’s first stint with the Trojans, as he previously served as the team’s linebackers coach in 2013. Still, his move to Los Angeles was largely viewed as a strategic hire by Lincoln Riley. However, Ekeler clarified the real reason for the switch, telling reporters he felt he had accomplished his job at Nebraska.

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“That was the first time in my career that I had never coached on defense,” said Ekeler. “I enjoyed that and enjoyed the experience. They had been down for several years on special teams, and, quite frankly, I wanted that challenge, and we flipped it. We turned it around, we identified, we taught them, and brought in some people.”

Ekeler’s arrival is expected to shore up a weak special teams unit, but he’s just one piece of a larger puzzle Lincoln Riley is assembling for a potential Big Ten run, a strategy built on an unprecedented foundation of veteran talent.

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Lincoln Riley’s USC has accomplished something impressive

Beyond new coaching hires, Lincoln Riley is building his team on a foundation of experience. According to CBS Sports, USC leads all FBS teams with the most returning starters.

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“USC leads all FBS teams with 15 returning starters overall, including a national-high nine on offense,” wrote Nagel. “Lincoln Riley looks to translate that continuity into a long-awaited breakthrough in the Big Ten.”

In the modern transfer-portal era, that level of stability is rare, and it gives Riley a valuable advantage. Add in the Trojans’ No. 1 recruiting class this offseason, and the pieces are clearly in place. While the talent pipeline is flowing and the veteran leadership is returning, expectations in Los Angeles are rising once again.

Now, if Riley can turn those resources into wins on the field, in 2026 USC can make a title run.