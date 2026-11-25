Lincoln Riley has heard the comparisons, but he isn’t letting them get under his skin. With pressure mounting, the Trojans’ head coach is facing fresh scrutiny as Bob Chesney’s name enters the conversation. Yet Riley appears unfazed by the noise, even as questions about his own future continue to swirl.

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“Everybody can financially compete right now at this level,” Riley said in the New York Post. “When I first came here, that wasn’t the case.”

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The rivalry game between USC and UCLA is right around the corner, and the off-field battles have already begun. When Riley arrived at USC, the NIL landscape was still developing, meaning the financial resources available to build a competitive roster were different. However, under Chesney, UCLA has made a significant investment. According to The Athletic’s September 2026 report, UCLA’s estimated roster budget is $26–30 million.

USC has won 52 games against UCLA, but this will be its first meeting with Chesney leading the Bruins. The first-year head coach has made a remarkable impact, guiding UCLA to a 10-1 record and the No. 9 spot in the latest CFP rankings.

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Naturally, the contrast with Riley’s 8-3 record in his fifth season at USC has invited comparisons. The Trojans have yet to reach the Big Ten Championship Game under Riley, while Chesney has UCLA on the verge of doing so in his debut season.

Riley acknowledges that Chesney has done an impressive job in his first season at UCLA. In fact, when he looks at how quickly Chesney has transformed the Bruins, he sees similarities to another team he knows very well.

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“They’ve done a great job, and I give them a lot of credit. It’s kind of deja vu … it feels like us in our first year here,” Riley admitted. “They’ve done a great job, navigated their schedule well, and they’ve been great in turnovers. They’ve also found a way to win games in different ways.”

When Riley took over USC in 2022, he made an immediate impact. The Trojans started the season 6-0 and eventually finished with an 11-3 overall record. They reached the Pac-12 Championship Game, where they lost 47-24 to Utah.

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USC entered the 2026 season with expectations of competing for major titles, including a potential national championship. However, disappointing losses to Wisconsin and Indiana derailed the Trojans’ campaign. UCLA, meanwhile, is enjoying the kind of season USC supporters had hoped for. Despite the contrasting results, Riley isn’t keen on entertaining comparisons between their respective campaigns.

“How would you expect me to answer that?” Riley asked Tuesday evening. “I don’t base what we do in our program on anybody else. I understand the question, but I keep my focus on us.”

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Ultimately, both teams have plenty at stake in the battle for the Victory Bell. UCLA needs to beat USC to secure its first-ever appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game. Chesney, meanwhile, is coming off his first defeat as the Bruins’ head coach, a triple-overtime loss to Michigan.

Riley has won 43 games and lost 21 as USC’s head coach. However, questions about his future in Los Angeles continue to grow, and losing to UCLA could intensify the scrutiny surrounding his position.