Lincoln Riley Suffers Massive Blow as USC Loses Veteran Starter to Season-Ending Injury

Few things crush a football team’s momentum like a season-ending injury in fall camp. For USC head coach Lincoln Riley, that nightmare arrived barely a week into August practice. Riley walked up to reporters with devastating news about his starting center, shaking the foundation of his offensive plans before Week 1.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

USC reporter Chris Treviño reported that starting center Kilian O’Connor suffered what Riley termed a “non-contact freak injury” during practice on August 6. The senior underwent immediate surgery, ending his 2026 season before he could play a single down. It is a tragic outcome for a player who fought so hard to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacing a lineman is tough, but losing a center hits differently. Think of the center as the field captain of the offensive line. He snaps the ball, reads the defense, and shouts adjustments to his teammates before every play. Without him, Riley’s fast-paced offense loses its sharpest brain on the field.

Lincoln Riley did not try to mask the emotional toll on the team. “Tough blow for us,” he said. “It was kind of a non-contact freak injury, honestly. Tough one for us, I think more than anything from an emotional standpoint.”

Get the Essentially CFB Newsletter. Rivalries, rankings, recruiting, coaching moves, and game action nationwide — your complete college football briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Riley, the timing could not be worse. Entering a pivotal 2026 season, his high-powered offense demands flawless timing between the center and quarterback. Losing his top communicator forces Riley to rebuild his line’s trust under intense public pressure and a ticking clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days ago, USC’s front line looked like a major strength. The Trojans returned all five starting linemen from last year, a rarity in modern college football. With returning quarterback Jayden Maiava and dynamic running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan ready to produce, the line was Riley’s foundation. Now that foundation has fractured.

Some will argue USC has enough depth to survive this setback. Maybe it does. But replacing a veteran center isn’t as simple as sliding another big body into the lineup. O-line chemistry isn’t built overnight, and center might be the toughest position on the line to learn during August camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Versatile lineman Tobias Raymond is the likely replacement after taking center reps in spring practice while O’Connor recovered from knee surgery. Moving Raymond inside forces USC to replace him at guard, opening competition for Kaylon Miller, Hayden Treter, and Willi Wascher. With the August 29 opener against San Jose State fast approaching, time is short.

The injury stings USC because of who Kilian O’Connor is

Kilian O’Connor wasn’t some 5-star recruit everyone expected to become a starter. He walked onto the program. Coming out of Santa Margarita Catholic, O’Connor arrived undersized for a P4 interior lineman at around 6’1 and 275 pounds. Nobody handed him anything. He earned every snap, every scholarship conversation, and eventually the starting job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season wasn’t a pleasant one for O’Connor either. The Trinity League standout started eight games, and even then, he was battling a troublesome knee that had already cost him significant time over the previous two years. But he kept showing up. This summer, he spoke openly about learning to play without worrying about getting hurt again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just try my best not to think about it all,” he said. “Honestly, I know that a lot of people struggle with that. I really think that the more you try to not get hurt is when you actually get hurt. There’s obviously situations where you just get unlucky, and that happens a lot. But the less you think about it, you just kind of got to go. Go full speed and not think about it.”

He’d finally reached the point where he wasn’t thinking about injuries anymore. Then football reminded everyone how unexpected things could be. Lincoln Riley later called Kilian O’Connor “one of the heartbeats of this program,” adding that while the senior won’t play this season, he’ll remain a major presence inside the locker room. Now USC heads toward Week 1 with a rearranged interior line and one less veteran leader protecting the QB.