Lincoln Riley Tries to Steal Dan Lanning’s OT After Poaching 2 Blue-Chip Oregon Commits

Lincoln Riley is once again raiding Dan Lanning’s recruiting class, and this time he’s targeting a cornerstone of Oregon’s future offensive line. His four-star offensive tackle, who hails from Servite, just took an official visit to Riley’s program, as the pressure just keeps piling up.

Oregon Ducks’ 2027 class offensive tackle commit Drew Fielder paid a visit to USC, where he spent time on campus with coaches and also looked into the facilities, as the team is preparing for their spring game. So, he even got a close view of what to consider if he decides to make a flip. USC’s interest in him took off after his three-star status moved up to a four-star recruit, and we all know Riley’s desperation to get blue-chip players.

But this is concerning news for Dan Lanning, as this could halt their recruiting momentum. For now, Lanning has five commits so far in their 2027 recruiting class, and they have two OT commits, Fielder and Avery Michael. Losing any one of them could prove costly to their offensive line depth. On the other hand, USC is yet to get an OT for their class, which makes Fielder their top priority, giving him an edge to start first.

This potential flip represents more than just a single recruit. It’s a proxy war between two Big Ten heavyweight programs. While Oregon has dominated recent headlines, Riley repeatedly raiding Lanning’s pipeline proves that USC refuses to be bullied on the West Coast recruiting trail.

Losing a player of his caliber would be a massive blow for the Ducks, as Fielder isn’t just a versatile athlete but also the 81st-ranked overall player in the 2027 class. Back in February, he showed immense trust in Dan Lanning’s system, but this move doesn’t just add up to it.

“Going into the visit, I really wasn’t planning to commit,” Fielder told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “I didn’t have a timeframe, but after seeing and hearing everything about Oregon, I know it’s where I wanted to be.”

Lincoln Riley has a long history of flipping his targets from another team. Before Drew Fielder, he tried and successfully flipped two recruiting targets. The dominoes, however, started falling when Oregon blue-chip defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui decommitted and went straight to visit USC and later committed to them.

Before him, even their four-star QB commit Jonas Williams flipped his commitment to Riley’s program. The coaching staff was the main reason behind his sudden shift of heart, as he revealed himself.

“My favorite things that excite me are the relationships I’ve built with Coach Riley, (Luke) Huard, and (general manager) Chad Bowden,” Williams said to Steve Wiltfong. “That was an important factor for me, and knowing that this offense will fit my playing style is reassuring.”

Pitching Drew Fielder is suddenly much easier for Lincoln Riley. With Williams already flipped, USC’s staff can now sell Fielder on protecting a familiar face. Packaging a franchise quarterback with an elite blindside protector is a potent recruiting pitch that directly threatens Dan Lanning’s offensive blueprint.

This is exactly how Lincoln Riley and team made the No. 1-ranked 2026 class nationally. It remains to be seen if he can bring another major Oregon target home or not.

Lincoln Riley’s team’s offensive strength

Last year, the USC Trojans might have missed out on the playoffs, but their offense was making a big noise in the entire nation. They averaged 35.8 points per game, ranking 13th nationally in scoring offense last year. What’s even more interesting is that back in October, they ranked no. 3rd in scoring offense, averaging 45.5 points per game, and even received the Joe Moore Award for their offensive line. This can be a major lurking factor for Drew Fielder.

Another major thing that can add to Fielder’s interest in USC is their air raid-style offense under Lincoln Riley, which is known for producing big passing numbers and also developing elite offensive talent. Under Riley, offensive lines have consistently excelled at protecting the quarterback in the passing game while creating effective running lanes.

That efficiency was clearly visible in their performance too, as they allowed just 15 sacks in the 2025 season while playing 13 games. Now, another reason can be Will Stein’s absence from Oregon’s staff, which could change Fielder’s mind. Whether Fielder’s visit was simple due diligence or the first step toward a flip, the pressure is now squarely on Dan Lanning to defend his recruiting turf.