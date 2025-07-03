Lincoln Riley, USC Receive Major SEC Warning in 4-Star WR Pursuit

Lincoln Riley has built a reputation for developing elite receivers, and now he’s in hot pursuit of another potential star: 4-star wideout Ethan ‘Boobie’ Feaster. As USC ramps up its recruiting pitch, Riley is making it personal and tactical, selling Feaster on an offense tailored for breakout playmakers. USC is comfortably ranked No. 1 in the 2026 recruiting class with 5-star recruits like Keenyi Pepe and Elbert Hill. And they have also picked up serious steam heading into July, but in the case of Feaster, they’re not without serious competition lurking.

Feaster recently detailed what impressed him the most about his meetings with Riley. “I had a couple of meetings with Coach Riley,” he told On3. “We talked about the offense a little bit. He really just showed me his best receivers and how he lets them run sets of routes that he wouldn’t let any other receivers run. That’s why they’re used to getting so open.” Riley has made his mark, but the competition from the SEC is still knocking on Feaster’s door. And the competition in question is Texas A&M.

Steve Wiltfong shared the bigger picture regarding Feaster. “USC and Texas A&M have been battling down the stretch, and it’s the Trojans with the momentum going into Independence Day. The Aggies won’t stop recruiting Feaster until he declares.” In other words, the Trojans may be in the driver’s seat, but they better keep both hands on the wheel.

Feaster visited the Aggies for an OV on June 13, a week after he was with the Trojans. Earlier this year, the 2026 class recruit had talked to ON3 about A&M. “I loved their culture, and they are strong on that 12th man. You see, when you’re in the stadium, you see LSU had a problem when they played them.” Talking about the head coach, Feaster said, “You see what he did at Duke. Now he’s had a year in the SEC. I feel like they got a chance to make it to the playoffs for sure.”

What makes Feaster such a sought-after recruit is the fact that he was a MaxPrep Freshman All-American in 2023 and then went on to become a MaxPrep Sophomore All-American in 2024. He caught 57 passes for 824 yards and scored 13 TDs for DeSoto in the Lone Star State’s 6A D-II state playoffs.

Riley’s pitch has landed him multiple NFL-caliber receivers in the past. From tailoring route trees to creating mismatches on the fly, the Trojans’ offense has long been a dream for WR prospects looking to shine. Feaster clearly sees the opportunity, not just to thrive, but to star in a scheme that rewards skill and smarts in equal measure. And it’s why USC sits in the pole position heading into July.

For Riley, it’s a chance to add another offensive weapon to his Big Ten blueprint. For Feaster, it’s about finding a place where he’s not just another recruit but the centerpiece of a high-powered scheme. If USC can seal the deal, it won’t just be a win over a top SEC challenger; it’ll be a message. Lincoln Riley is still that guy when it comes to attracting top-tier wideouts, and USC still knows how to win a recruiting war.

Juicing up the USC offense around Jayden Maiava

USC’s head coach, Lincoln Riley, is entering the 2025 season with epic recruiting momentum for the ‘26 class. But first, they’ll have to reignite the offense. Last year’s QB carousel saw Miller Moss falter and Jayden Maiava eventually step in, sparking hope, though it came too late to save the season. With Maiava primed to win the QB1 job, Riley is unlocking a powerful offensive weapon: Ja’Kobi Lane. Following in the wake of top WR targets like Boobie Feaster, Lane could be the missing piece that elevates USC’s passing attack into full bloom.

Lane enters the year under the radar but is highly promising. In 2024, he hauled in 43 catches for 525 yards and led USC with 12 receiving touchdowns, also earning Player of the Game honors in the Texas A&M bowl. His connection with Maiava was clear: of Maiava’s 11 touchdown passes after taking over, seven found Lane. Though Makai Lemon is the flashier target, national analyst J.D. PicKell isn’t shy about Lane’s ceiling, labeling him “probably the best receiver in the Big 10, not playing for Ohio State.” That’s high praise and a hint at how integral Lane might become.

Riley’s confidence in his returning duo is unmistakable. “We return our best two,” Riley said on Always College Football. “Those two guys, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, are proven weapons at this level. I think with a full offseason, getting the continuity with Jayden… those two guys are as good a pair of receivers as there is in the country.” With Lane bidding farewell to his silent role and edging into stardom, Riley’s offensive blueprint becomes clearer: give Maiava elite, trusted targets and let the chemistry shine. For USC’s offense to reclaim its feared status, Lane’s breakout season could be the spark they’ve been chasing.