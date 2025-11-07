Lincoln Riley Wish That Breaks 100-Year USC Tradition Almost Granted as HC Flirts With SEC Move

Lincoln Riley’s long-desired wish might finally be within reach in the coming years. And all these expectations are oozing out from Marcus Freeman’s South Bend. The USC-Notre Dame rivalry is one of college football’s most epic stories, kicking off in 1926 when Notre Dame won a nail-biter at 13-12. Whether it’s a #1 vs. #2 showdown or a surprise upset, USC vs. Notre Dame is always must-watch football drama. But the Trojans have recently tried to stop it for a few reasons.

The 12th October matchup against the Irish saw yet another tragic 34-24 led down to the Trojans. Notre Dame is now carrying a 53 game winning record over the Trojans. But as of now, Lincoln Riley can take a sigh of relief as Notre Dame’s tentative 2028 schedule got released. “Notre Dame’s very-early-and-tentative schedule in 2028,” Notre Dame writer Pete Sampson writes on X. “Home: Texas, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami Road: Auburn, Virginia Tech, USC (maybe?).” That ‘maybe’ is like a blessing in disguise for Riley at this point. This century-old series has been a classic, but Riley? He’s just over it.

Firstly, USC’s move from the Pac 12 to the Big Ten has thrown the Trojans into a much fiercer competitive environment. The Big Ten is stacked with programs like Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State. This tougher slate means USC has to elevate its game consistently. Before this, Riley came to USC partly for the more manageable schedule and better playoff chances compared to the brutal SEC grind. But now, faced with reality, Notre Dame’s dominance every year has just made it more difficult.

On top of that, the rivalry games have not been kind to Riley lately, either. Marcus Freeman has dominated the matchup recently, exposing the Trojans in front of a national spotlight. In the recent game, the Irish ran wild, piling up a season-high 306 yards on 44 carries, an average of 7 yards a pop. They even held USC to just 68 yards on 29 tries. Riley’s history tells a lot. Coming from Oklahoma, he took over a powerhouse team and cruised to a 55-10 record playing mostly beatable teams. He got used to holding all the cards, dominating top-notch quarterbacks, and avoiding the kind of real tough knocks most coaches face early on.

But when the dynamics shifted at USC, things got bumpy. And especially after last year’s 7-6 finish and losses that seemed like they were due to preparation issues. So it was not just tough opponents. But on the other side, Notre Dame wants to keep the tradition going strong. Some suggest this is Riley’s way of pushing back at USC’s administration, saying, “You made this move without me, so I want the schedule easier, starting with no more Notre Dame.” And Riley hasn’t faced any less backlash for his take on this rivalry. Fans see it as a strategy to avoid risking a loss that might hurt USC’s playoff chances.

The heat is intense. Longtime supporters call walking away from a century-old tradition a betrayal. This legacy was built on legendary clashes between Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart. Social media has been brutal, with some declaring USC “soft” and Riley as running “with his tail between his legs.” But now, Lincoln Riley gets a breathing window with the newly launched schedule. As an independent, Notre Dame always crafts a unique schedule.

The Irish are starting with a home game in 2027 and a trip south to Auburn in 2028. This is wild because, even though Notre Dame has faced almost every major SEC team over the decades, the Tigers remain one of the few they’ve never played on the gridiron. Auburn rarely travels north, which already makes this matchup feel historic.

Could Riley leave USC?

Notre Dame’s tough schedule in the coming season gives Lincoln Riley and the Trojans some breathing room. But as of the latest intel, there have been some wild speculations of Lincoln Riley leaving the Trojans. After all the hype of Riley landing in LA died down, the fan excitement has cooled off in recent seasons, with the Trojans struggling to regain their elite status. “All right, you ready?” ESPN and On3 Insider Josh Pate asked. “Let’s just keep an eye on Lincoln Riley at USC.”

There are some solid reasons for this take. Riley hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype at USC, with the Trojans going 15-11 over the past two seasons. But with 13 FBS jobs open across the country, Josh Pate hinted that Riley might be looking for a new gig. The 2025 season left a lot of coaching spots empty. So, Lincoln Riley can surely take advantage of that by making a plea.

Places like Penn State, LSU, and Florida are some of the powerhouse programs that can make use of Lincoln Riley’s offensive expertise. At this point, Riley’s annual salary stands at $11.5 million, which is a major amount. So, if anyone wants to make a jump at him, the offer should be really tempting.