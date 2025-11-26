Lincoln Riley’s Brother Shortlisted for HC Role at College Football Playoff-Bound Team

2025 has been a troubling season for Garrett Riley as the OC of Clemson. Luckily for him, there are greener pastures out there. One such head coach job is now vacant at the G5 level after Eric Morris decided to leave his playoff-contending North Texas for Oklahoma State.

According to The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, the Mean Green will have several potential candidates, including Miami OC Shannon Dawson, Oregon RB coach Ra’Shaad Samples, Texas Tech OC Mack Leftwich, and Lincoln Riley’s brother, Garrett Riley.

Riley is a Texas native and has coached in the region, which will be an advantage for him. He emerged on the map during his SMU stint, finishing in the country’s Top 15 for two years. Riley then moved to TCU, where he earned the Broyles Award. He has produced some promising results and developed quarterbacks like Max Duggan, Darrynton Evans, Shane Buechele, and Tanne Mordecai. Riley moved to the elite ranks by taking the Clemson OC job in 2023. But it clearly hasn’t gone to plan.

Riley saw success with some of the best quarterbacks in the business, and he had one of the best at Clemson. Cade Klubnik took Clemson to the playoffs last year, and they were predicted to make a splash this season. However, offensive woes have been an issue all season. The offense ranks below 50 in all categories except for passing offense. But the team, as a whole, has struggled, and it can’t all be put on Garrett Riley.

He was actually rumored to be a candidate for the North Texas job when it was vacant in 2022. He had trailblazed through the season to put TCU in the National Championship. But when Clemson entered the fight, it easily outshone the Mean Green. Back then, UNT had completed 7 seasons under Seth Littrell, who stabilized the program but also plateaued towards the end. Now, UNT will be a wild card entry into the playoffs if it beats Tulane and wins the AAC championship.

Garrett Riley’s buyout if he leaves/is fired from Clemson

Riley is signed on for the 2027 season per his contract. However, with two problematic offenses – one following a good one – his future becomes shaky. His buyout is set at an easy $3.5 million, making him a good target for North Texas. However, things change if he is hired away by the Mean Green as HC.

Garrett Riley’s contract has a mitigation clause. If he accepts another assistant role, he will have to pay Clemson 25% of his remaining salary, i.e., $875,000. But if he takes on a head coaching role or a job in the NFL, the other party doesn’t have to owe Clemson a buyout. However, Riley will still be required to pay 25% of the salary. Clemson also has an option to waive the amount in goodwill.

When Garrett Riley was leading the Clemson charge in 2024, he confirmed that he is “where his feet are.” But the mood in the Tigers community has completely changed this season, putting the OC in a fix. Will Garrett Riley be interested in donning the HC cap at North Texas?