Lincoln Riley’s Fortune Takes Serious Turn as Major Mark Bowman Factor Puts College Football on Alert for Another 5-star Prospect

Lincoln Riley’s already leading the 2026 recruiting cycle. USC boasts the No. 1 overall class with 28 commitments. The Trojans also flexed their instate recruiting momentum by landing 17 players from Southern California headlined by 5-star Mater Dei TE Mark Bowman. Now, there’s an interesting and interesting factor stemming from his reclassification. This 6’4, 244-pounder reclassified from the 2027 class to 2026 and his value remained the same! And now, USC has a chance to grab another gem with a similar Mark Bowman factor.

In a new show on USC LAFB on June 13, Ryan Dyrud gave a recruiting status on a highly coveted reclassified WR prospect Ethan Boobie Feaster. While On3’s Steve Wiltfong projects the DeSoto standout to land with Texas A&M, USC insider Scott Schrader feels otherwise. Dyrud said, “He feels USC is kind of the lead. Didn’t say that he’s going to commit or anything but feels like USC is in a really good spot.” While they’re also in pursuit for WR Jalen Lott, Dyrud feels that Feaster could be a more lucrative grab saying, “I think Feaster with his age and skill set, he’s the fifth ranked receiver in the entire class. He reclassified this is what always has to be pointed out.” And he’s not wrong to think so highly of the Texas standout.

When a player reclassifies early, it means they’re entering an older class and are a year behind those in his class. So, it’s not unusual to see their rankings drop down. But Ethan Feaster isn’t your average receiver. At 6’2, 180-pounds, he’s been wrecking varsity secondaries since he was a freshman. That year, he tallied 30 receptions, 634 yards, and nine touchdowns. And then as a sophomore, he torched Texas 6A competition with 824 yards and 13 TDs.

That production alone puts him in elite territory. From being the No. 1 player in the state of Texas as a 2027 prospect to still being the No. 5 player in 2026 speaks volumes. No wonder Ethan Feaster’s recruitment has turned into a straight-up race with three SEC programs. Lincoln Riley rolled out the cardinal and gold carpet last weekend hosting him on an official visit from June 5–8. And judging by his comment, USC made an impression. “I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultural school,” he said. But here’s where things get fascinating because this isn’t the first time USC’s betting big on a reclassified phenom.

Lincoln Riley wins big with Mark Bowman factor

When Lincoln Riley landed Mark Bowman in May, USC fans went wild. Because he retained his No. 1 ranking despite his reclassification. That’s a very rare feat that proved something deeper than just numbers. USC’s coaching staff isn’t just looking for stars. Rather, they’re identifying prospects who can dominate ahead of schedule. This Cali kid logged 32 receptions, 435 yards, and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore at Mater Dei against the best high school competition in America.

Mark Bowman joins a 2026 class that already features five-star DB Elbert Hill, EDGE Shaun Scott, and DL Tomuhini Topui making it USC’s most loaded in nearly a decade. And he isn’t just a tight end. He’s a recruiting culture shift in shoulder pads. As for Ethan Feaster, he is expected to make it official on July 4, with USC, LSU, A&M, and Bama in the final four.

If Lincoln Riley pulls this one off, it’s not just going to give his 2026 class a solid No. 1 hype, but it could be the foundation of the dominance that’s about to come to USC.