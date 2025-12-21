Lincoln Riley’s New USC WR Vows to Carry Makai Lemon’s Legacy in Bold Statement

For a USC program that just locked down the nation’s top recruiting class, the biggest statement wasn’t who they signed, but who is arriving with a promise to redefine the future. Boobie Feaster, a USC WR recruit who reclassified into the 2026 class, ended his DeSoto career by owning the biggest stage and now wants to build a legacy at the Trojans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hopefully, I bring winning mindset to USC,” Boobie Feaster said. “We’re gonna win a national championship… that’s all I care about. I wanna get Coach Simmons another Biletnikoff Award, and if I do that, I can set a legacy at USC … like I did at DeSoto.”

USC WR Makai Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award this year after accumulating 1,156 yards on 79 receptions, including 11 touchdowns. He beat the likes of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate to earn the honor. If Feaster is coming with the mindset to bring another Biletnikoff, the sky is the limit of Lincoln Riley’s offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feaster performed brilliantly in his final high school game at AT&T Stadium, catching 10 passes for 167 yards and two scores, winning MVP, and taking home another state championship trophy. Following the game, DeSoto head coach Claude Mathis remarked, “He’s something special…Best in the state and best in the nation.”

What made the night hit harder was everything Boobie Feaster did around the game. He had already committed to USC, but he purposefully pushed his announcement on National Signing Day until Sunday afternoon because he didn’t want anything to interfere with his final championship run.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to show Coach Mathis … he knows that I care,” Feaster said. “I wanted to wait until after the state championship to sign to let him know I’m focused on being a state champion.”

And Mathis noticed. “That set the tone for our players,” he said. “It showed he was about the team.” Off it, he carried himself like a leader who understood what the moment demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, that same mindset is heading west. Boobie Feaster, who made the bold decision to reclassify and skip his senior year over a year ago, will enroll at USC this spring at the age of just 17. Before even playing a varsity snap, the four-star sensation received over 25 offers.

Makai Lemon hands off the torch

Lemon’s exit looks more like a handoff than a conclusion. He leaves after racking up 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in a season that solidified his place among USC’s legends and raised the bar in the receiving room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago September 20, 2025 USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 scores a touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the USC Trojans and Michigan State Spartans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1364 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Riley has now mentored three different WRs to the Biletnikoff Award, from Michael Crabtree at Texas Tech to Dede Westbrook at Oklahoma, and now Makai Lemon at USC. That production shaped how defenses lined up every Saturday. And now that he’s leaving for the NFL, the expectation at USC is to keep the offense moving at that level.

That’s where Trent Mosley and Boobie Feaster start to matter. Mosley is a volume-ready target, the type of receiver who can manage over 80 catches. Feaster, on the other hand, is explosive. He just finished his high school career with 1,264 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trojans aren’t immediately expecting Mosley and Feaster to be Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane right away since Jayden Maiava is back and Lincoln Riley is in charge.