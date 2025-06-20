Lincoln Riley’s USC Misses on Kobe Bryant’s Nephew as Oregon Lands 9th Commit in 2026 Class

With a bloodline built for greatness, it’s no surprise this rising star is turning heads. As the nephew of the legendary Kobe Bryant, he carries more than just a famous last name — he carries expectations. And he’s delivered. The dynamic safety has been lighting it up at Bishop Gorman, climbing the ranks, and earning five-star status. Legacy? Check. Talent? Undeniable. Now, the spotlight fits him well — and he’s just getting started.

The highly coveted recruit turning heads across the country? None other than Jeff Washington — Kobe Bryant’s nephew and one of the top names in the 2026 class. According to On3, he ranks No. 27 nationally, the No. 3 safety, and the top overall player out of Nevada. Following that, OSU pushed hard. USC swung big. But it’s Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks who came out on top. With the five-star now leaning green, it’s clear: Oregon just landed a game-changer.

Yes, it’s official — Oregon just won big. On Thursday, five-star safety Jett Washington announced his commitment to the Ducks. The 6’4″, 205-pound standout from Las Vegas made his decision public, as reported by Hayes Fawcett on June 19. Washington chose Oregon over powerhouse contenders USC and Alabama. So, the message is clear: the Ducks are stacking elite talent, and Washington’s commitment sends shockwaves through the 2026 class.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3) Expand Post

AD

With Jeff Washington, the Ducks landed their ninth pledge in the class, vaulting two spots to No. 7 nationally and No. 3 in the B1G, per On3. Only USC and OSU sit ahead in the conference. So, the message? Oregon’s not just building — they’re coming for the top.

Because Oregon saw the potential early, it offered Washington back in April. Since then, he’s made three trips to Eugene — the latest just last week for his official visit. Safe to say, it clicked. With Washington now on board, the Ducks’ 2026 class is buzzing. Two of their nine commits rank inside the top 50 nationally. One of them? Four-star RB Tradarian Ball — the No. 1 overall player in the class. And don’t forget about Kendre Harrison. The 6-foot-7, 243-pound TE (and basketball star) checks in at No. 48 overall. So, Dan Lanning’s squad is stacking stars — and the momentum is real.

Right now, the defense is stacking up, too. Oregon now boasts five defensive commits — and it’s a loaded group. Four-star DL Tony Cumberland brings the power up front. LB Tristan Phillips adds speed and versatility. And in the secondary, four-star safety Xavier Lherisse will join Washington to lock things down. So, this class isn’t just deep — it’s dangerous.

But Jett Washington didn’t just choose Oregon for the spotlight — he chose it for the full package. Speaking with On3, the five-star safety broke down why the Ducks felt like home. “Oregon has what I am looking for,” said Washington. Adding, “My relationships with the coaches are strong, coach Lanning is a defensive-minded head coach, I love the whole environment, and Oregon sets their guys up for life after football. Just the fit at Oregon is right for me…. Coach Lanning is a great coach, and Oregon is a top program. I love the fit, and I know Oregon will develop me and set me up.”

So, it’s clear — this wasn’t just a commitment. It was the right move at the right time. Now, while landing top talent boosts Oregon’s ranking, what’s the unique edge Dan Lanning brings that makes it all possible?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The true X-factor behind the Oregon Ducks’ recruiting success?

Oregon’s recruiting machine is heating up — and Dan Lanning is the engine behind it. With the Ducks inching closer to a top-5 class, his impact is impossible to ignore. In an exclusive with Bri Amaranthus of Ducks on SI, Oregon baseball HC Mark Wasikowski pulled back the curtain. Teaming up with Lanning to recruit two-sport stars, Wasikowski shared what makes the HC special. It’s not just football. It’s a culture shift — and Lanning’s leading the charge.

Dan Lanning’s authenticity isn’t just a talking point — it’s who he is. Recruits and coaches alike see it up close, and it’s part of what sets him apart. “He plays tic-tac-toe in his office with recruits. Like he’s real,” said Wasikowski. “There was a recruiting call one time – he’s with a couple of his college buddies on a lake in the Ozarks on a boat. And he didn’t even have a shirt on and he’s taking a recruiting call. He picks up the phone… He answers a FaceTime at all hours of the day or night… You never know, you’re not always on your prettiest face and the best look when you’re getting FaceTimed by somebody randomly. And yet he’s that guy, right?” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So unfiltered, genuine, and always available. That’s the Lanning difference — and recruits are buying in. With momentum on Oregon’s side, the question is — who’s the next elite talent to join this stacked 2026 class? The Ducks are rolling, and the door’s wide open for another future star to make Eugene home.