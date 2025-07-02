Lincoln Riley’s USC Now Trending for Alabama’s Elite 2026 WR Prospect

“My plan and my vision is to bring that back and to take care of this state. The state deserves it.” Maybe Chad Bowden wasn’t just throwing out empty words? Maybe the Hollywood magic is still very much alive with Lincoln Riley and USC? Maybe the Trojans DO have a shot at making a big splash? Yes, there are a lot of “maybes” but don’t let that fool you from the fact that Lincoln Riley and Bowden can actually make the Trojan war machine run again. See, if we go with Paul Finebaum’s claims, yes, Riley’s last 2 years at USC were a disaster. But that doesn’t mean there ain’t no redemption. With the “Fire Riley” guillotine hanging above his neck, the HC has to make every shot count….

AD

….and it looks like he might’ve just done it. With Rivals breaking the news on X that, “@samspiegs and @SWiltfong_ have logged expert predictions for USC to land elite WR Boobie Feaster.” This is a huge win for the squad and Riley. Coming straight from DeSoto, Ethan “Boobie” Feaster is one he-k of an option to have on the offense. Dude is ranked 94.95 by On3 and has easily cemented himself as one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2027 class.